CWG 2026: Canada dominates individual apparatus finals, wins three gold in gymnastics

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) Canada dominated the individual apparatus finals in the Artistic Gymnastics competitions at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by winning three of the five gold medals decided at Glasgow on Monday.

The gold medals for Canada were won by Felix Dolco (Men's Rings), Jordan Carroll (Pommel Horse) and Lia-Monica Fontaine (Women's Vault) won the gold medals for Canada while Kate McDonald (AUS) in Women's Uneven Bars and Luke Whitehouse (ENG) in Men's Floor were the other gold medal winners on Monday.

The top performer for Canada on Monday was Felix Dolci in the Men's Rings, who turned his bronze medal in Birmingham 2022 into gold at Glasgow 2026.

Dolci soared to 13.766 to win the final title of a frenetic day at the Artistic Gymnastics. William Emard, who had posted the biggest score in qualifying, was pipped to the gold by his Canadian team-mate. Both were part of Canada's Men's Team gold medallists earlier in the Games.

James Hardy bagged his second bronze of the day after also making the podium on the Floor.

Australia's Kate McDonald won the Women's Uneven Bars as her routine was packed with difficulty and delivered a 14.333. Ellie Black, of Canada, completed her set of Commonwealth Games medals with a silver – the Uneven Bars was the only event in which she had failed to pick up a medal. Emily Roper took bronze for Wales, barely two hours after her twin sister Abigail bagged the same medal on the Vault.

Carroll takes gold in the Pommel Horse

Canada's Jordan Carroll won gold after a whopping 15.000 effort, which bagged him the top spot in the Men's Pommel Horse Final.

It was also a historic day for hosts Scotland as Reuben Ward picked up his second medal in as many days with a silver, while Cameron Lynn bagged a stunning silver. It was for the first time in Commonwealth Games history in Artistic Gymnastics that there are two Scots on the podium.

Fontaine wins Women's Vault gold

There were no surprises in the first women's apparatus event of the day. Lia-Monica Fontaine, who was the top vaulter in the All-Around competition, displayed her mastery on the apparatus with two more finely executed vaults, placing her at the top of the podium here.

Luke Whitehouse put down a cracking floor routine to take out the first Artistic Gymnastics gold of the afternoon. Rene Cournoyer of Canada claimed silver while James Hardy took the bronze medal.

Results:

Men's Rings:

1. Felix Dolci (CAN)

2. William Emard (CAN)

3. James Hardy (AUS)

Uneven Bars

1. Kate McDonald (AUS)

2. Ellie Black (CAN)

3. Emily Roper (WAL)

Pommel Horse

1. Jordan Carroll (CAN)

2. Reuben Ward (SCO)

3. Cameron Lynn (SCO)

Women's Vault

1. Lia-Monica Fontaine (CAN)

2. Abigail Martin (ENG)

3. Abigail Roper (WAL)

Men's Floor

1. Luke Whitehouse (ENG)

2. Rene Cournoyer (CAN)

3. James Hardy (SCO)

--IANS

bsk/