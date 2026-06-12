Women’s T20 WC: Indian team will walk with confidence of being ODI WC champion, says Anjum Chopra

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Former skipper Anjum Chopra believes no side can claim favourites status in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, but insists India carries a distinct advantage going into the tournament - the confidence of being 50-over World Cup winners.

Buoyed by last year’s ODI World Cup triumph, India will aim to get its first Women’s T20 World Cup title when they open their Group 1 campaign against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are entering the World Cup on the back of 2-1 defeat to England, as well as mixed results in the warm-up clashes (winning over West Indies before losing to England).

“I don't think they will be talking much about the 2024 campaign because after 2024, 2025 happened. What they will be talking about is the good moments and the winning effort that the team puts in. The biggest thing is that they will be walking into this World Cup with the confidence behind them of being a world champion in a 50-over format.

“So, yes, India has not made such a massive impact apart from playing semifinals in 2018, and playing a final in 2020 and they have a lot of work to do. I won't say that they will start as favourites. But I will also say in the same breath that nobody starts as favourites in this World Cup,” Anjum told IANS in an exclusive conversation ahead of India starting their campaign.

She also pointed out that pre-tournament predictions carry limited weight once the competition begins, adding even defending champions New Zealand had arrived at the previous edition in 2024 on the back of a prolonged run of defeats.

“Like, New Zealand are the defending champions. If you look at the way that New Zealand is lining up for this World Cup, I won't say it's pretty much similar. Even in 2024, they had lost almost 10 games leading up to the 2024 T20 World Cup. But come the World Cup, things changed for them and they became world champions.

“So, as we are here before the start of this World Cup, we speak and look at teams - I don't think any team starts favourites because everybody has some area of concern in their lineup - be it Australia, South Africa, India, New Zealand, any and every team.

“Yes, the experience of Australia is there, as they aim for their seventh title. Yes, New Zealand will be one of those strong teams to make an impact and South Africa, in my view, is one of those probably better placed teams than many other teams in this World Cup, but nobody starts as favourites,” she added.

The tournament's expansion to 12 teams for the first time adds a layer of unpredictability that previous editions lacked, with Anjum warning that established sides cannot afford to take any opponent lightly once the group stage begins on Friday night.

“It's a tough draw - take nothing away from it. I mean, you have to accept the fact that this is the 12-team tournament for the very first time and each and every one has earned their place to get into this lineup and space. It's not about somebody being lower ranked than the other teams. Yes, some teams will obviously be lower ranked.

“But it's because everyone is there playing the same tournament. When you walk into the ground and cross those ropes, then there is no grading of where you stand as a team. It's about who plays better cricket on that particular day and actually wins the game. So, I don't think the Indian team will be taking anything lightly and should not be also.

“But it's also going to be very essential to understand that there is no room for making a mistake or complacency. It has to be spot on - it's like hitting bullseye every time you walk out because straight away, those five league matches that India or any team will be playing will count for valuable points.

“Then only you can say that we tried our best because everybody can't get to the same final. There will be only two teams from each pool to get into the same final after being in the semi-final and somebody will miss out and which team that will be, nobody knows. So, as a side, if India are talking about wanting to make an impact and getting to the same final, there is definitely no room for making a mistake,” she elaborated.

Anjum also pointed out that the women's game had evolved to a point where 200-run totals were now a baseline expectation rather than an exceptional achievement - a development that has also made predicting a winner harder than at any previous edition of the event.

“It should be - I won't say the closest. But I will say that because the teams have expanded and there is more (competition) from where we started, let's say in 2009, playing T20 cricket to now where we are in 2026 - I am hopeful that it becomes a little more competitive.

“The fact that 200 runs on the board is becoming a mandatory figure shows that you can't be resting on scoring 150-160 - gone are those days. So, that is a growth and progression in the women's game, which as well has been in the men's game.

“Whichever way you score, whether you hit sixes or fours or are running between the wickets - if the score line at the end of 20 overs is reading 200 or close to 200, then that means the game has obviously evolved in leaps and bounds.”

The WPL’s impact on the Indian team selection has been visible by additions of Bharti Fulmali and Nandni Sharma, after the likes of Shreyanka Patil and N Sree Charani became established figures in the T20I set-up. But Anjum said that WPL intensity does not automatically translate into international readiness and urged patience with players making the step up.

“It's there and it's definitely highlighting a lot of talent which the country is producing. That is the biggest strength for India that a side like RCB has won a couple of titles, and Mumbai Indians has won as many titles too. So, all these players who keep coming back and are performing at that level and the new players who are making sure that when they step onto the park, they are there.

“Like Anushka Sharma (who debuted in T20Is in South Africa in April) - filling the space. If they get an opportunity, they are making sure that it is taken by them. Yes, I feel the girls are coming more better prepared. But when it comes to international cricket, I still feel that you need to give a player time.

“Everybody will not turn out to be like Charani, taking it like a duck to water. It will not happen like that. People will take time. If they take less time, brilliant. But international cricket does require a little bit of time,” she concluded.

--IANS

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