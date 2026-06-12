Women's T20 WC: Chinelle Henry experienced an exacerbation of a previous injury, says CWI

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) West Indies vice-captain Chinelle Henry is being monitored by the team's medical staff after aggravating a previous injury during a Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Wednesday.

Henry raised concern ahead of the tournament after being stretchered off the ground in a warm-up fixture following an awkward fall while trying to take a catch. The all-rounder had lost her footing as she went to take the catch, falling awkwardly and halting play briefly before being helped from the field.

Providing an update on her condition, Cricket West Indies said in a statement: "Chinelle Henry experienced an exacerbation of a previous injury and is currently being managed by the team's medical staff. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

The 30-year-old is an integral part of the West Indies squad and vice-captain of the team. Henry also brings a wealth of experience to the side having represented the Caribbean team in five previous Women’s T20 World Cups. West Indies are preparing to launch their campaign in the global tournament and her fitness will be under keen observation in the days ahead.

Talking of the match, Australia finished their Women's T20 World Cup preparations on a winning note as they eased to a six-wicket win over West Indies in Cardiff, spearheaded by an unbeaten Georgia Voll's stunning 77 not out off just 48 balls. Set 132 for victory at Sophia Gardens, Voll held the innings together with ease as Australia took just 15 overs to overhaul their target, following a superb opening spell from new-ball bowler Lucy Hamilton and a consolation 46 off 38 balls from Deandra Dottin, the only shining light in a West Indies side all out on the last ball of their innings for 131.

Australia were also again careful with the progression of Phoebe Litchfield, who sat out a second straight warm-up tie with "awareness" of a quad problem, the side adamant the left-hander is 100% for Saturday's tournament opener against South Africa at Old Trafford.

--IANS

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