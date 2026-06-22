Women’s T20 WC: Athapaththu shoulders blame after SL’s setback, says ‘I'm a failure as captain’

Bristol, June 22 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu took full responsibility for her side's five-wicket defeat to the West Indies in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, admitting the loss had left her devastated as it pushed Sri Lanka to the brink of elimination from the tournament.

Facing the media after the match, an emotional Athapaththu said the disappointment extended beyond a single defeat, as she feared another opportunity to guide Sri Lanka into the knockout stages of a World Cup may have slipped away.

"Actually, it’s a sadness beyond words. I think I played around 18 years for the national team, and I could never get a chance to take my team into a semi-final of a World Cup. Even though I have achieved many things personally, I think I’m a failure as a captain because I think that’s a big pain for a player. Actually, now I have to be with that pain," Athapaththu said in the post-match press conference.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 98 after being put under pressure by the West Indies attack, leaving the opposition with a manageable chase. Athapaththu, who has carried much of Sri Lanka's batting burden over the years, believed she had fallen short when her team needed her the most.

"I think I tried my best, I think I should have played more responsibly than this and if I have played more responsible than this today, we could have won this match today. So, I regret that. Especially I don’t like to blame anyone and I think I have more responsibility as a player, as the captain of the team and as a player with more experience. So, I’m very sad, I feel like I lost my last chance," she added.

The defeat leaves Sri Lanka requiring victories in their remaining group-stage matches against Ireland and Scotland while also depending on favourable results elsewhere to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Athapaththu, who has featured in every Women's T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2009, also stopped short of confirming whether she intends to continue until the next tournament in 2028, saying any decision would depend on her ability to maintain the standards required at the highest level.

"For now, I can’t give any explanation about that, because with my age, now I’m 36 years old. So, with fitness and all, that’s being decided. So, I try my best to keep my physical fitness in a good level, and to keep my skills in a high level. If the team wants, I will play in the future, but with my performance level and fitness level, it will be decided if I play or not," Athapaththu stated.

--IANS

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