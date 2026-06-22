June 23, 2026 12:56 AM हिंदी

Women’s Rugby Premier League: Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls

Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls in the Women's Final in Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: RPL

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) The seventh day of the Rugby Premier League Season 2 witnessed Delhi Redz secure a spot in the Women’s Final with a 26-14 victory against Kolkata Banga Tigers, while Hyderabad Heroes and Chennai Bulls also secured victories at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday.

Delhi Redz trounce Kolkata Banga Tigers

With a place in the Women's Final at stake, Kolkata Banga Tigers made a flying start as Sofia Gonzalez scored an early try before Ujjwala Ghuge extended their lead. Delhi Redz responded in the second quarter through Eden Kilgour, while Dumuni Marndi's powerful run brought them closer. Silika Qalo gave the Redz the lead early in the final quarter after a fortunate bounce, and Isadora Lopes added another try as Delhi completed a strong comeback to secure their place in the final.

Hyderabad Heroes beat Bengaluru Bravehearts 45-7

In the men's section, Bengaluru Bravehearts dominated possession early but could not break through Hyderabad Heroes' defence. Maurice Longbottom opened the scoring late in the first quarter before Taitaifono Tavita took control, scoring one try and setting up Ravuama Seruvakula in the second period. Sumit Kumar Roy and Diego Ardao added to Hyderabad's advantage as the Heroes' pace proved too much for Bengaluru. Tavita scored again in the fourth quarter, and although Akuila Rokolisoa got the Bravehearts on the board, Longbottom's late drop goal sealed a comfortable victory.

Chennai Bulls men win against Delhi Redz

Chennai Bulls controlled possession from the outset and took the lead through Marika Koroibete, who added a second try in the next quarter to strengthen their advantage. Hitesh Dagar pulled one back for Delhi Redz, but a tight third quarter saw neither side able to break through. Marcus Kershaw extended the Bulls' lead in the final period, and despite pressure from the Redz in extra time, Chennai's defence held firm to secure the victory.

Kolkata Banga Tigers hold Mumbai Dreamers

In another clash in the men's section, despite an early yellow card, Kolkata Banga Tigers struck first through Vuiviwa Naduvalo on the counterattack and went on to dominate possession, with Ajay Deswal adding another try. Naduvalo scored again before half-time as the bottom-placed Tigers frustrated the unbeaten Dreamers.

The Dreamers responded after the break through a penalty try and two scores from Liam Poulton to take the lead. Brady Rush restored Kolkata's advantage in the final quarter, but Lucas Mignot replied soon after as the match ended in a thrilling draw.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Madonna opens up on health conditions triggered by live shows

Madonna opens up on health conditions triggered by live shows

Adamas Howrah Warriors outclass Murshidabad Kueens in the final to lift trophy in the inaugural Women's Bengal T20 League 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday night. Photo credit: CAB

Women's Bengal T20 League: Howrah Warriors outclass Murshidabad Kueens to lift trophy

Ram Kapoor makes shocking revelation about him, Riteish Deshmukh

Ram Kapoor makes shocking revelation about him, Riteish Deshmukh

Tilak Varma’s century outshines Aman Rao’s onslaught, leads Medak Falcons to 3-wkt win in Match 3 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: HCA

TG20 Season 1: Tilak Varma’s century outshines Aman Rao’s onslaught, leads Medak Falcons to 3-wkt win

Centurion Nikin Jose, Karun Nair power Coastal Kings Mangaluru to emphatic win in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru on Monday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Centurion Nikin Jose, Karun Nair power Coastal Kings Mangaluru to emphatic win

Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls in the Women's Final in Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: RPL

Women’s Rugby Premier League: Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls

Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal tops CBSE with a perfect 500 after revaluation (Photo: IANS)

Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal tops CBSE with a perfect 500 after revaluation

Washington, D.C.: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 8, 2026.Vance said on Thursday that currently part of his job is "to try to ensure that Venezuela is stable" and to ensure that the acting Venezuelan government "actually listens to the United States and does what the United States needs it to do under our country's best interest." (Xinhua via IANS)

Iran talks could transform Middle East: Vance

Rita Ora is 'excited' about her new music, says she is easing pressure on herself

Rita Ora is 'excited' about her new music, says she is easing pressure on herself

Lionel Messi sets record for most individual goals in WC history in Argentina's clash with Austria in a Group J clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas on Monday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Messi sets record for most individual goals