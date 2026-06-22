Women’s Rugby Premier League: Delhi Redz book summit clash with Chennai Bulls

Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) The seventh day of the Rugby Premier League Season 2 witnessed Delhi Redz secure a spot in the Women’s Final with a 26-14 victory against Kolkata Banga Tigers, while Hyderabad Heroes and Chennai Bulls also secured victories at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday.

Delhi Redz trounce Kolkata Banga Tigers

With a place in the Women's Final at stake, Kolkata Banga Tigers made a flying start as Sofia Gonzalez scored an early try before Ujjwala Ghuge extended their lead. Delhi Redz responded in the second quarter through Eden Kilgour, while Dumuni Marndi's powerful run brought them closer. Silika Qalo gave the Redz the lead early in the final quarter after a fortunate bounce, and Isadora Lopes added another try as Delhi completed a strong comeback to secure their place in the final.

Hyderabad Heroes beat Bengaluru Bravehearts 45-7

In the men's section, Bengaluru Bravehearts dominated possession early but could not break through Hyderabad Heroes' defence. Maurice Longbottom opened the scoring late in the first quarter before Taitaifono Tavita took control, scoring one try and setting up Ravuama Seruvakula in the second period. Sumit Kumar Roy and Diego Ardao added to Hyderabad's advantage as the Heroes' pace proved too much for Bengaluru. Tavita scored again in the fourth quarter, and although Akuila Rokolisoa got the Bravehearts on the board, Longbottom's late drop goal sealed a comfortable victory.

Chennai Bulls men win against Delhi Redz

Chennai Bulls controlled possession from the outset and took the lead through Marika Koroibete, who added a second try in the next quarter to strengthen their advantage. Hitesh Dagar pulled one back for Delhi Redz, but a tight third quarter saw neither side able to break through. Marcus Kershaw extended the Bulls' lead in the final period, and despite pressure from the Redz in extra time, Chennai's defence held firm to secure the victory.

Kolkata Banga Tigers hold Mumbai Dreamers

In another clash in the men's section, despite an early yellow card, Kolkata Banga Tigers struck first through Vuiviwa Naduvalo on the counterattack and went on to dominate possession, with Ajay Deswal adding another try. Naduvalo scored again before half-time as the bottom-placed Tigers frustrated the unbeaten Dreamers.

The Dreamers responded after the break through a penalty try and two scores from Liam Poulton to take the lead. Brady Rush restored Kolkata's advantage in the final quarter, but Lucas Mignot replied soon after as the match ended in a thrilling draw.

--IANS

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