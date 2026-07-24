July 24, 2026 2:27 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Dr Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls

Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday. Photo credit: @MansukhMandaviya/X

Glasgow, July 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sport Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed his happiness at the country making a thrilling start in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as the Indian bowls squad excelled on the opening day on Thursday.

The Indian women's pairs combination of Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey battled past Malta in a dramatic tiebreak to open their Commonwealth Games 2026 Bowls campaign with a hard-fought victory in the sectional Group Play stage on Thursday.

"A thrilling start to #Glasgow2026! Witnessed an absolute edge-of-the-seat thriller today as our athletes clinched a spectacular victory on the very last delivery against Malta in the Bowls Women’s Pairs event," Dr Mandaviya wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Competing in the discipline's new indoor format, now officially called Bowls for the first time in Commonwealth Games history, the Indian pair overcame a spirited challenge from sisters Rebecca Louise Rixon and Connie-Leigh Rixon, recovering from a tense second set before Pinki produced the decisive bowl in the tiebreak to seal the contest.

India made an assured start, taking control from the opening end. After Rupa Rani Tirkey settled into her rhythm, Pinki capitalised with accurate deliveries that earned India two points for an early 2-0 advantage.

Later in the day, Putul Sonowal continued India's superb start in the bowls competition in Glasgow on Thursday, pulling off a major upset on his Commonwealth Games debut by beating reigning World Champion and World Bowls Hall of Fame inductee Ryan Bester in men’s singles sectional play.

Sonowal started his campaign in Section D of the preliminary competition, defeating Canada’s Bester in a thrilling encounter that went down to the wire and was decided in a tiebreaker. Sonowal won the tiebreaker after Match 2 in Round 1 of Section D had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In the tie-breaker, reigning Asian champion Sonowal’s opening attempt landed close to the kitty, which ultimately proved enough to seal the win. Sonowal will next face Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in his next Section D match on Friday.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes opening remarks while addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

PM Modi urges Sonam Wangchuk to regain health after hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after govt intervention (Photo: @Wangchuk66/X)

Sonum Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days

Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Abhijit Vaghani explains difference between making mainstream commercial and independent music

Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday. Photo credit: @MansukhMandaviya/X

CWG 2026: Happy to witness a thrilling match, says Dr Mandaviya as India make a good start in bowls

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

PM Modi announces strict anti-paper leak legislation; to be tabled in Parliament next week after today's Cabinet decision

Andrey Rublev surges to dominant win over lucky loser Timofey Skatov, Portugal's Jaime Faria reaches quarterfinal of the Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal, on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Rublev surges to dominant win, Portugal's Faria reaches QFs in Estoril

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

Adil Hussain compares Internet to double-edged sword, says one risks being indoctrinated by algorithm

President Murmu discusses major dimensions of bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

President Murmu discusses bilateral partnership with Romanian counterpart

Nepal's chief justice visits India (Photo: @EONIndia/X)

Nepal's chief justice visits India

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard as CJP supporters gather to stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, at Parliament Street in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

‘Avoid Jantar Mantar protests’: University of Delhi to students