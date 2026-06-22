Women's Bengal T20 League: Howrah Warriors outclass Murshidabad Kueens to lift trophy

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) Adamas Howrah Warriors created history by lifting the title, defeating Murshidabad Kueens in the final of the Women's Bengal T20 League 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday night. The Warriors produced a dominant all-round performance and chased down the target of 96 with six wickets in hand to lift their first-ever Women's Bengal T20 League title.

After winning the toss, Murshidabad Kueens opted to bat first, but the decision did not work in their favour. Adamas Howrah Warriors kept striking at regular intervals and never allowed the Kueens batters to settle. As a result, Murshidabad Kueens were restricted to 95/9 in their 20 overs.

Kashish Agarwal was the top scorer for Murshidabad Kueens with 21 off 27 deliveries. Disha Chandak and Chandrima Ghoshal picked up two wickets each, while the rest of the bowling unit chipped in with crucial contributions.

Chasing 96, Adamas Howrah Warriors approached the target steadily and remained in control throughout the innings. Murshidabad Kueens managed to pick up four wickets, but the low target never allowed them to put the Warriors under significant pressure.

Priyanka Prasad top-scored for Adamas Howrah Warriors with 29 off 34 deliveries, including three fours and a six, as the side completed the chase in 18.5 overs. Srilekha Roy was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance of 1/14 and an unbeaten 15.

With the victory, Adamas Howrah Warriors lifted their first Women's Bengal T20 League title. The champions received prize money of ₹30 lakh, while the runners-up, Murshidabad Kueens, were awarded ₹20 lakh for their impressive campaign.

Tournament Award Winners:

Player of the Match (Final): Srilekha Roy

Player of the Tournament: Sujata Dey

Batting Maharani (Most Runs): Sujata Dey

Bowling Maharani (Most Wickets): Sreyoshi Aich

Rising Star of the Tournament: Shivanshi Tiwari

Brief scores:

Murshidabad Kueens 95/9 (20 overs) lost to Adamas Howrah Warriors 96/4 (18.5 overs) by 6 wickets

--IANS

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