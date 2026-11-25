Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his work setting in the mountains, giving a look at his scenic outdoor ‘office’.

Taking to social media, the ‘Mr India’ actor posted a series of pictures in which he was seen sitting amid the hills, surrounded by the natural beauty of the mountains. Sharing the photographs, Anil added a witty caption that read, “Back at the office, still waiting for them to put a roof on it!”

In the pictures, the 69-year-old actor was seen sitting amid the mountains. He sported a stylish hat, a jacket and jeans, completing his look with a relaxed outdoor vibe.

Anil frequently shares moments from his personal and professional life on social media.

A few days ago, Anil Kapoor made headlines after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The actor shared photographs from their interaction on social media, revealing that they discussed a range of subjects, including art, culture, cinema, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and architecture.

Recalling their first meeting in India, Anil said their conversation had flowed effortlessly, making him feel as though they had known each other for years. He added that meeting Macron again in Paris brought back the same warmth and familiarity.

An excerpt from his post read, “When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange.”

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Alpha’.

--IANS

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