New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry has attracted investments of Rs 52,806 crore and generated nearly 78,000 jobs, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said on Wednesday.

The progress was reviewed by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy during a meeting with senior ministry officials, including Additional Secretary Hanif Qureshi, to assess the implementation of the scheme.

With an approved budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, the PLI-Auto Scheme aims to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities, promote advanced automotive technologies and position India as a global hub for automobile and auto component production.

The ministry said incentive disbursements under the scheme gathered pace during FY27, with payouts reaching Rs 4,385.28 crore as of November 25.

Since the scheme's inception, cumulative incentive disbursements have touched Rs 6,771.64 crore.

The scheme has also surpassed its investment target. As of September 30, 2026, approved applicants reported cumulative investments of Rs 52,806 crore, exceeding the original target of Rs 42,500 crore.

The initiative has facilitated incremental sales worth Rs 82,993 crore over the FY20 base year and generated 77,755 employment opportunities across the automotive value chain.

"With a total approved budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, the PLI-Auto Scheme has made significant progress in promoting investments, strengthening domestic supply chains and encouraging the manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products," the ministry said.

"During FY 2026–27, incentive disbursements under the scheme reached Rs 4,385.28 crore as of 25th November 2026. The cumulative incentive disbursement under the scheme since its inception has reached Rs 6,771.64 crore," the ministry added.

The ministry said promoting domestic value addition remains a key objective of the programme. Under the scheme, eligible products must achieve a minimum domestic value addition of 50 per cent to qualify for incentives.

As of November 25, domestic value addition certificates had been issued to nine champion original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) covering 139 products and variants, as well as 10 component champion companies covering 53 products and variants.

--IANS

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