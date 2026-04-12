Woman who worked at Asha Bhosle’s house remembers her as being grounded

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Sunam Salve, who worked at late singer Asha Bhosle's house for 40 years, on Sunday, remembered the latter for being grounded and giving respect to a "poor woman like her".

The legendary singer passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday and was reportedly suffering from several medical complications.

Doctor Prateet Samdani revealed that the legendary singer breathed her last due to multiple organ failure.

Speaking to IANS, Salve said, "I used to work at her (Asha Bhosle's) house, and her behaviour was very good. She gave a lot of respect to a poor woman like me who lives in a slum."

Mentioning her concern about the late singer's health, she noted, "When we came to know that she (Asha Bhosle) was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, we were very worried. Today's news has deeply saddened us."

She emphasised about Asha Bhosle's nature to remain grounded despite having achieved heights of success as a singer.

"She had even visited my village. She never refused me leave whenever I needed it," Salve said.

Mourning the singer's demise, Salve mentioned that she received the news only on Sunday morning.

"I had been at my home for the past eight days. I came to know about her passing this morning, and I felt very sad," she said.

Pushpa Navar, who worked and stayed at the residence of late singer Lata Mangeshkar, said, "I used to work with Lata Didi and lived at her house. After her passing, I stopped working. Asha Didi was very kind."

Mourning Asha Bhosle's death, she told IANS, "I am deeply saddened by her demise. I have no words to express this grief. All the sisters were very good. They treated me like family and gave me a lot of love."

Earlier, Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, had confirmed the news of her passing away, saying that those who wish to pay their last respects to the singer can visit her Mumbai residence in Lower Parel on Monday at 11 a.m.

"My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., people can pay their last respects at her residence...," he said.

The last rites of Asha Bhosle will take place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Monday at 4 p.m.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers expressed their grief and offered condolences on the passing away of the legendary singer.

Moreover, the film fraternity also mourned the loss with several celebrities taking to social media to pay tribute to the late singer.

--IANS

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