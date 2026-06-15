Cricket Australia, six states agree ‘in principle’ to Big Bash League privatisation

Melbourne, June 15 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) and its six state associations have agreed ‘in principle’ to a self-determination model of private investment in the Big Bash League (BBL). The move comes after Cricket Victoria announced its plans to sell one of its licences ahead of the 2026/27 BBL season.

“The agreement to this concept came with four key requirements: - The structure of governance for the new Big Bash Leagues to be agreed. Change to the current CA governance structure to take into account the new operating model.

“Agreement to be reached on the mechanics of a self-determination model with the Australian Cricketer’s Association. Agreement between CA and each of the States on future funding and distribution agreements.

“The in-principle agreement, once conditions are met, would create the potential for Cricket Victoria to be the first State to go to market. This process would allow market testing of club valuation,” further said CA in its statement on Monday.

CA chair Mike Baird and representatives of the six states met in Melbourne on Monday and signed off on the in-principle agreement, which would allow individual states to decide whether to sell part or all of their BBL licences. The agreement must now be ratified by each state board through independent votes.

"The discussions today were very productive, and I’m pleased we have continued the momentum toward optimising the Big Bash Leagues for the benefit of the entire game. The States have agreed to go back to their boards to discuss these proposals and address any questions that might arise from their members on four key topics involving governance of the BBL and CA, player support and state distributions.

"We’re confident this will lead to the best possible outcome for everyone including grassroots participants and volunteers and professional players and provide certainty for the future of cricket in Australia," said Baird.

Cricket New South Wales (NSW), Queensland Cricket and the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) had entered the meeting with reservations about long‑term financial implications. SACA chair Will Rayner acknowledged the progress but added that conditions must be met.

"We had honest and constructive talks today about the best way to move forward on behalf of everyone involved in Australian Cricket. While there is a lot to work through, we have made good progress and will now discuss the mechanics of a self-determination model, contingent on several conditions being met, with our respective Boards.

"It was a productive session that positions us to continue to grow the BBL leagues, while ensuring the appropriate checks and balances are in place to ensure the long term sustainability and sovereignty of our game," he added.

--IANS

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