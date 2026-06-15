Shriya Pilgaonkar honors grandfather Ajoba with heartwarming tribute on his 88th birthday

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has shared a heartwarming tribute on her grandfather’s 88th birthday.

She celebrated his remarkable journey and the deep bond they share. In her emotional note, Shriya reflected on his love for travel, lifelong curiosity, and the valuable life lessons he has passed on to her over the years.

Sharing a series of pictures with her Ajoba, Shriya wrote, “It’s my Ajoba's 88th birthday today. Those who know me know how close I am to him and the impact he has had on my life.”

“And every year, I find myself asking the same question- How do I describe someone I love this much? Do I tell you that he is super smart and was the first person in our family to travel abroad? That he’s visited more than 102 countries? That he has an elephants memory and is my favourite travel companion? Or that somehow, wherever he goes, strangers become friends? The truth is, none of those things are what define him. When I think of my Ajoba, I think of his childlike curiosity. A curiosity that hasn’t faded with age. If anything, it’s grown,” she added.

The note further read, “He’s lived through decades of change, witnessed history unfold, collected stories from every corner of the world. and yet he still looks at life with wonder. Still wants to discover what’s around the next corner. And maybe that’s the greatest lesson he’s given me. That staying young has very little to do with age. It’s about staying curious. Keeping your heart open. And never losing the desire to wander and wonder. Happy 88th birthday, Ajoba. Blessed to have your Ashirvaad. Thank you for the stories, the values, the perspective and the life lessons. Wish you many more healthy years of travel. What a gift it is to see the world through your eyes.”

Professionally, Shriya Pilgaonkar made her acting debut with the Marathi film “Ekulti Ek” in 2013. She later made her Hindi film debut with Fan and went on to appear in popular web series such as “Mirzapur,” “Guilty Minds,” “The Broken News,” and “Taaza Khabar.”

--IANS

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