Anand Ahuja reveals how he ‘annoys’ Sonam Kapoor daily in sweet post

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Anand Ahuja has shared a heartwarming post for his wife Sonam Kapoor.

In his note, he described her as an inspiring and loving partner, while also humorously revealing that he “annoys” her every day with constant reminders of his appreciation and love. Anand also revealed that the post came after a busy few months for the couple, filled with major family milestones. Taking to Instagram, Anand Ahuja posted family photos and wrote, “Nothing is better than having the most inspiring, hard working, empathetic, beautiful partner / girlfriend / wife :P holding my hand to experience all of life with. To learn, to grow, to challenge and to cherish. Love you love you love you @sonamkapoor.”

The ‘Neerja’ star quickly noticed her husband’s post and responded in the comments section, writing, “So sweet my angel.. love you.” Replying to this, Anand wrote, “I know I tell you this annoyingly every day! Lol but I had to also put it on this appreciation post after a busy 4 months that included our second baby, mothers day, our 10 year anniversary and of course your birthday @sonamkapoor.”

The photos captured sweet family moments of the couple with their children.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child, son Vayu in 2022. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja, on March 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sonam had recently celebrated her birthday on June 9 with a warm and intimate gathering. Her cousin and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor gave a peek into the celebration by sharing a series of cheerful pictures from the brunch. Alongside the photos, Anshula wrote, “The amount of cake at this brunch suggests we were planning for a small village. No regrets though. Happy birthday Sonam didi @sonamkapoor.”

The pictures reflected a cozy family celebration attended by loved ones. One image showed Sonam posing with Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and friends, while another highlighted a lavish dessert table featuring nearly five birthday cakes.The celebration also included heartfelt family moments, including one where Sonam stood beside her husband Anand Ahuja as he held their son Vayu during the cake-cutting.

--IANS

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