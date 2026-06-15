Mohit Chauhan calls his song ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ a blend of curiosity and vulnerability

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Singer Mohit Chauhan has opened up about his latest song ‘Kaun Hai Woh,' describing it as a deeply emotional track that blends curiosity and vulnerability.

The singer shared that he felt a strong connection to the song’s mood and expression, which drew him in as a performer. In a statement, Mohit shared, “What I loved most about ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ is the mystery woven into its melody. It doesn’t tell you everything upfront; instead, it invites you into Baby’s world one emotion at a time. There is a sense of curiosity and vulnerability in the song that I really connected with as a singer. I hope listeners enjoy discovering the many layers of the track and the love it represents.”

Mohit lent his voice to ‘Kaun Hai Who’ in the upcoming film Baby Do Die Do. The song shows the growing love story between Huma Qureshi’s Baby and Rachit Singh’s character Siddhu, highlighting their special bond through emotional moments.

The upcoming film stars Huma Qureshi in the role of Baby Karmarkar, aka India’s first desi hitwoman. It also features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik. Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, the film is slated to hit theatres on 3rd July.

For the unversed, Mohit Chauhan began his playback singing career in films in 2002 with the song “Pehli Nazar Mein Dari Thi” from the film Road. He later gained widespread recognition for popular tracks such as “Khoon Chala” from Rang De Basanti and “Tum Se Hi” from Jab We Met, which are considered among his most iconic songs. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2010 for the song “Masakali.” He also contributed to Himachali cinema, lending his voice to the songs “Puchhe Amma” and “Deva Mere” from the film Saanjh.

Chauhan rose to major national fame in 2011 when he gained widespread attention for his work on the “Rockstar” soundtrack, which brought him back together with director Imtiaz Ali and composer A.R. Rahman after nearly five years.

--IANS

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