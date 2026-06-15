June 15, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Samuthirakani & Aishwarya Rajesh led 'Isakapatnam' shares a gripping tale of ambition & revenge

Samuthirakani & Aishwarya Rajesh led 'Isakapatnam' shares a gripping tale of ambition & revenge

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Telugu series, "Isakapatnam," have unveiled the captivating trailer of the drama on Monday during an immersive event in Hyderabad.

Led by Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the seven-episode crime thriller is backed by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions. Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu are also a part of the ensemble cast.

The show talks about a fictional port town where crime, politics, and loyalties collide.

Talking about the project, the director of the drama, Garry BH, said, “Isakapatnam is a fictional series driven by deeply authentic characters and universal human emotions. While the story is rooted in a unique world, themes of greed, ambition, love, loss, and revenge make it extremely relatable. Promising to entertain and enthrall audiences, the story is filled with unexpected twists and turns as the characters cross paths in their pursuit of absolute power. Working alongside Tamada Media Productions, Prime Video, and our exceptional cast and crew has been a truly fulfilling experience, and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the world of Isakapatnam.”

Samuthirakani stated, “What immediately drew me to the series was the strength of its storytelling and the complexity of my character, Naidu. Beyond the action and drama, the narrative delves into themes of greed, revenge, and ambition, and how they can drive people to make life-altering decisions. I’m grateful to have been part of this journey and look forward to audiences experiencing the series and seeing me in a role unlike any I’ve played before.”

Aishwarya Rajesh went on to add, “Portraying Bharati was both challenging and deeply rewarding. What appealed to me was her resilience, complexity, and the strength with which she navigates a world shaped by power and conflict. She is a woman with immense agency and conviction, refusing to be defined by her circumstances while embracing both vulnerability and courage. That balance is what makes her feel so authentic, and I’m excited for audiences to experience her journey,” said Aishwarya Rajesh

"Isakapatnam" is slated to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2.

--IANS

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