2 former executives of Reliance Anil Ambani Group sent to ED custody as probe continues

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has arrested Sateesh Seth and Gautam Bhailal Doshi, Group MDs of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and they have been sent to its custody.

The arrests were made on June 12 in the Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd. matters, respectively, and both were sent to ED custody as the probe continues, the probe agency said in a statement.

Seth was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Greater Mumbai, whereafter the ED was granted his transit remand. Subsequently, he was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Dwarka, New Delhi, whereafter he was sent to the agency's custody for 6 days.

Doshi was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, and it sent him to the ED's custody for 5 days.

ED arrested the duo in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

In a statement, a Reliance Group spokesperson said that "Seth (age 70 years) and Doshi (age 73 years) are not associated with the Group".

"Seth served the Group as a Group Managing Director and as a Director on the Boards of several companies. Seth left the Group in 2025. Gautam Doshi served the Group as a Group Managing Director and as a Director on the Boards of several companies, both within and outside the Group. Doshi left the Group six years ago, in 2020," the spokesperson added.

According to the ED, Seth has been arrested in the ECIR against Reliance Infrastructure Limited and others, while Gautam Doshi has been arrested in the ECIR against Reliance Communications Ltd. and others.

"Sateesh Seth has been associated with RAG for a substantial period and has held the position of Group Managing Director, exercising control over key commercial and financial decisions of several group companies. He has also held directorships in multiple group companies engaged in infrastructure, power and allied sectors. Sateesh Seth has occupied key Directorial and Managerial positions in Reliance Infrastructure Limited since 2000," the ED said.

Doshi has also had a longstanding association with RAAG, where he acted as a Group Managing Director, exercising control over taxation, planning, compliance, risk management, etc. of the group companies.

He was also a Director in Reliance Telecom Limited, as well as an authorised signatory for bank accounts of multiple Indian and foreign RAAG companies, said the probe agency.

Investigation revealed that Seth has been instrumental in siphoning off public funds from road construction projects undertaken by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Doshi played a key role in creating the corporate structure, which has been utilised for siphoning off proceeds of crime from Reliance Communications Limited and Reliance Telecom Limited, according to the ED statement.

--IANS

na/vd