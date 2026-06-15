Imtiaz Ali calls ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ album a celebration of Punjab’s musical heritage

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has described his upcoming album “Main Vaapas Aaunga” as a celebration of Punjab’s rich musical heritage.

He highlighted how music remains at the heart of Punjab, especially in the 1947 era, which beautifully blended folk traditions with Western influences, a theme the album aims to showcase. Speaking about the newly unveiled album, Imtiaz shared, “Music was always going to be exciting in Main Vaapas Aaunga. First of all, music is the heart of Panjab and Panjab in 1947 had folk as well as Western influences that we were very excited to showcase. That is seen in songs like Ishq Mastana and Maskara. Music is the heart of Panjab, which is the heart of Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

“I have seen A. R. Rahman and Irshad in new form in this film where they have worked with greater excitement and gone deeper in the exploration of musical gems. I'm very excited at the prospect of this album going out to listeners. I hope they love these songs as much as we loved making them. Also this album marks the beginning of many new singers - Deepali, Heer, Antara, Adithya, and Vipin. We are very proud that we could carry the energy of these wonderful new singers. I hope that the listeners show them their love,” he added.

Talking about the album, A.R. Rahman said, “There are certain stories where music becomes the language of the unspoken. It expresses what cannot be explained and reveals what cannot always be shown. In Main Vaapas Aaunga, the songs and score have been an attempt to listen to the silence within the story and give it a voice. I hope people find a part of themselves in this music.”

The makers have unveiled the film’s complete music album. The complete album also introduces “Dheere Dheere”, sung by Faheem Abdullah, Shilpa Rao, Antra Nandy, and “Heer; Tere Paas Main,” presented in both female and male versions by Deepali Sahay and Vipin Aneja respectively; and “Dariya,” sung by Armaan Khan & Romy.

On a related note, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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