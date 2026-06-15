Undeclared electrical loads, unbalanced connections key cause of summer power outages: Experts

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) As temperatures rise and electricity demand peaks during the summer months, power infrastructure experts have pointed to undeclared and unbalanced electrical loads as a major contributor to localised power outages in urban areas, urging consumers to take proactive measures to reduce stress on the distribution network.

According to a technical assessment, power distribution systems are designed to carry a specified load with limited capacity buffers to accommodate future growth.

However, when electricity consumption exceeds sanctioned limits, local networks can become overloaded, resulting in cable faults, blown fuses and supply interruptions, particularly during periods of high demand.

Experts noted that the widespread use of air conditioners during summer significantly increases electricity consumption.

Many households and commercial establishments often add new appliances such as air conditioners, geysers and microwave ovens without updating their sanctioned load with the electricity provider.

As a result, actual power consumption may far exceed the approved capacity, placing an invisible burden on the local grid.

The issue is further aggravated by load imbalance within consumer premises. Power sector observations indicate a noticeable rise in fuse-blown complaints during summer, with many cases linked to uneven distribution of electrical load across phases in consumer meter cabins.

Industry experts explained that air conditioning units are frequently connected to a single phase without assessing the overall load distribution.

This leads to one phase carrying a disproportionately high load, causing overheating, fuse failures and disruptions in electricity supply.

A power infrastructure expert said that connecting heavy appliances without balancing the load across phases can place excessive stress on a single phase, potentially damaging wiring and shortening the lifespan of electrical equipment.

The expert stressed that consumers should regularly inspect their meter cabins and ensure balanced electrical connections to maintain a safe and uninterrupted power supply.

To address the problem, experts have advised consumers to consult licensed electricians before installing new air conditioners or other heavy appliances.

They have also recommended reviewing load distribution across all three phases, shifting connections where necessary to balance the load, and checking meter cabin wiring after adding new equipment.

Consumers have further been urged to verify whether their sanctioned load matches their actual electricity usage and update it with the utility provider if required.

--IANS

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