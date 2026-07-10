Wimbledon: Zverev ends Arthur Fery's dream run to enter maiden final

London, July 10 (IANS) Alexander Zverev continued his remarkable Grand Slam resurgence by ending British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream run at Wimbledon with a commanding 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory on Friday, booking his maiden final at the All England Club and moving within one win of a second consecutive major title.

The second seed delivered a strong performance on the Centre Court, quieting the home crowd after overcoming a tough challenge in the opening set from 23-year-old Fery.

Zverev, who won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month, has now reached his fifth major final and his first at Wimbledon. This victory extends his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13 matches.

"It is amazing. This Grand Slam has always been the one I have really struggled with, and now I am in the final at Wimbledon," Zverev said during his on-court interview. "I am incredibly happy. I am proud of the team and everyone involved. We have one match to go on Sunday."

Fery, whose unexpected run excited British fans, kept pace with Zverev early on. He overcame an early break deficit in the first set, impressing Centre Court with his speed and shot-making before forcing a tie-break. However, Zverev took full control afterwards, dominating the breaker 7-0 as Fery's errors increased.

Zverev raised his intensity in the second set, dominating with his first serve and hitting 12 winners while not facing any break points. He broke Fery twice to come within a set of victory, then delivered a decisive blow midway through the third set. He unleashed a series of powerful groundstrokes, securing a crucial break and closing out the match in two hours and 14 minutes.

This win makes Zverev only the third German man to reach a Wimbledon final. He follows three-time champion Boris Becker and 1991 winner Michael Stich. This run marks his best performance at the grass-court major, as he had never progressed beyond the fourth round before this year.

The 29-year-old has dropped only two sets during his Wimbledon journey. He will return to the world’s top two when the rankings are updated on Monday, marking his first appearance in that position since May last year.

Zverev has also become just the third man in the Open Era to reach the final of the next Grand Slam after winning his first major title, joining Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev. A win on Sunday would make him only the seventh player in the Open Era to complete the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in the same season.

He will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s title match.

Although Fery's remarkable run ended in the semifinals, he leaves Wimbledon with his reputation greatly improved. Ranked No. 114 entering the tournament, the Briton defeated Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs, Grigor Dimitrov, and Flavio Cobolli to become only the fifth British man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals. His breakthrough fortnight has propelled him 78 places to a career-high No. 36 in the live rankings and earned him £900,000 in prize money, which is more than his total career earnings combined.

--IANS

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