July 10, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Roshan Kanakala's next film, a sci-fi entertainer, goes on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony!

Roshan Kanakala's next film, a sci-fi entertainer, goes on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) Director Vijay K Kamisetty's debut film, a high concept, sci-fi entertainer featuring actor Roshan Kanakala in the lead, went on the floors with a traditional pooja ceremony at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kakatiya Hills on Friday.

Hero Nikhil sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar switched on the camera. VI Anand formally handed over the script to the team and also directed the inaugural shot as a mark of his blessing to the project.

Sources say that the brand-new high-concept sci-fi entertainer will star actors Roshan Kanakala and Gahazy in the lead roles.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors Satya, Sudarsha, Ravi and Teja Nannimala among others.

For the unaware, Vijay K Kamisetty has worked closely with acclaimed filmmaker VI Anand for several years as his Chief Associate Director and dialogue writer. Sources say that Vijay has been an integral part of successful films such as 'Tiger', 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada', 'Okka Kshanam' and 'Disco Raja'. He now steps into the director's shoes with this ambitious project, handling the screenplay, dialogues, and direction.

The film is based on a story by VI Anand, whose imaginative storytelling and distinctive vision, sources claim, have redefined fantasy and science-fiction entertainment in Telugu cinema.

The film is to be bankrolled by Balaji Gutta and Koushik Reddy under the Gutta Productions banner in association with Kamalakar Film Corporation. Sources claim the project will look to blend fantasy, romance, comedy, mystery, and cutting-edge science fiction into one spectacular cinematic experience.

The film, they say, will seek to transport audiences into an extraordinary universe filled with imagination, emotion, and breathtaking visuals. Designed as a complete theatrical entertainer, the makers assure that every twist will surprise and every emotion will leave a lasting impact.

The film features an accomplished technical team. Sekhar Chandra is composing the music for this film, for which cinematography will be by Anvesh Varala. Well known editor Chota K Prasad will serve as the editor of this film while Brahma Kadali will serve as its Production Designer. Tharun Reddy is the Co-Producer, while VI Anand and Anusha Veluswamy are the Creative Producers, and Bandi Bhaskar and Shailendra Kumar are the Executive Producers.

With pre-production progressing rapidly, sources say regular shooting is set to begin soon.

--IANS

mkr/

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