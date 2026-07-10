Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Oh Sukumari' trailer released

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) The makers of director Bharat Dharshan's eagerly awaited Telugu film, 'Oh Sukumari!', featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in the lead, on Friday released an entertaining trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Ace director Anil Ravipudi took to his social media timelines to release the trailer of the film.

He wrote, "Happy to launch the trailer of #OhSukumari. The trailer looks refreshing and thoroughly entertaining.Feels like another set of tailor-made roles for

@aishu_dil and @iamThiruveeR. Wishing the entire cast and crew a fantastic success on July 17th."

The trailer introduces Damini, a mischievous young woman feared by her entire village for one bizarre reason - anyone who touches her receives an electric shock. Concealing this strange secret, her family gets her married to the protagonist, who has no idea what awaits him after the wedding. What follows is a series of hilarious and unexpected situations, as the newlyweds struggle to deal with this extraordinary problem. How they overcome it together and discover love and happiness forms the crux of the story.

Director Bharat Dharshan seems to have chosen a story with an unusual premise. The story promises plenty of humour while keeping the emotions intact.

The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in 'Razakar' and 'Polimera', is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs.

Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is scoring the music for this film.

Thirumala M. Thirupathi of 'Balagam' fame is heading the art department, and Sree Varaprasad of 'Ka' fame is the editor.

Aanu Reddy Akkati, who is also working on director Bharat Krishnamachari's much-awaited historical magnum opus 'Swayambhu', has designed the costumes for this film. Popular lyricist Purnachary has penned the lyrics for this film.

Sources had told IANS that the regular shoot of the film had commenced from November 19 last year. The film, its makers say, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

--IANS

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