2001 NZ visit: When PM Modi suggested embedding cultural values, heritage into school curriculum

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Auckland for a historic visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years, members of the Indian diaspora, while giving a rousing welcome to him also recalled his visit to the country in 2001 when the Indian leader had focused on preservation of Indian culture and traditions.

Dinesh Pahuja, a member of the Indian community in New Zealand, recalled PM Modi's earlier visit to the country and shared his memories with 'Modi Story', a popular social media handle on X dedicated to the dissemination of details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring life journey.

He recalled that during the visit, which took place just before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the BJP leader had visited a Gujarati school and enquired about the Indian values and culture being imparted to children there.

“Here, a Gujarati School was started, where they used to work on teaching the language to small children. When Modi ji went there, he asked them, whether you only teach language here, or do you also include some discussion about Indian values and culture,” Pahuja noted in an interview with the 'Modi Story' handle.

According to him, after knowing that the school only focuses on language learning, PM Modi pointed out the importance of learning the culture of India in order to keep the children connected to their motherland and to help them understand the development that is taking place in India.

“So, it came to notice that they were only emphasising on language, so that children learn Indian dialects. Modi ji said that through this Gujarati school, we could keep the children connected to their motherland and give them knowledge about their culture. This, he said, would help them in understanding India better,” Pahuja said while recalling PM Modi’s emphasis on cultural learning.

“While visiting a 'Gujarati School' run by the Manukau Indian Association, Modi ji suggested embedding cultural values and heritage into the curriculum. His goal? To ensure young children didn't just speak the language, but stayed proudly connected to their Indian roots and values,” Modi Story wrote on X.

–IANS

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