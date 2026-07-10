Sunidhi Chauhan on why she walked away from reality shows: Yeh Meri Jagah Nahin Hai

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan revealed why she walked away from reality shows during a candid conversation with veteran actor Shekhar Suman during the chat show, 'Shekhar Tonite'.

During the episode, host Shekhar Suman pointed out that Sunidhi made a conscious choice to stay away from controversies and was also no longer seen judging reality shows.

Admitting that this was entirely her decision, Sunidhi said, "I was for a very, very long time. But then I stopped because mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai."

When Shekhar asked what made her take this decision, Sunidhi pointed out that in today's time, the thin line between music production and reality television had started to blur.

"It's a very sad thing. Earlier, auto-tune or Melodyne was used in songs for a certain effect. But you can't do that in a reality show where you're supposed to be all real and honest. Jab woh wahan shift ho gaya, mujhe laga yeh kahin aur ja raha hai... which I can't be on," the singer shared.

While interacting, Shekhar and Sunidhi also shed light on the challenges faced by artists during live performances.

Shekhar referred to various incidents involving singers like KK and Sonu Nigam. He further asked Sunidhi if she had ever had to face such situations while on stage.

Sunidhi thanked her stars that such a thing had never happened to her.

The singer replied, "Main bahut lucky hoon because aaj tak mere saath is tarah ka behaviour maine nahin dekha hai. Bahut pyaar diya logon ne... sirf pyaar hi nahin, samman bhi dete hain (I am very lucky because I have never seen this kind of behavior with me before. People have given a lot of love... not just love, they also give respect)."

The episode of 'Shekhar Tonite' featuring Sunidhi Chauhan is available on YouTube.

-IANS

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