One-off Test: Ecclestone picks three-for as England bowl out India for 285

London, July 10 (IANS) A dramatic batting collapse in the final session saw India being bowled out for 285 in 74.5 overs on the opening day of their historic one-off Test match against England at Lord's in London on Friday. Cruising at 190/3 at one stage, the visitors suffered a spectacular slide and lost their last seven wickets for just 95 runs to end 15 runs short of 300.

England’s relentless spinners, Sophie Ecclestone and debutant Mady Villiers, orchestrated the spectacular turnaround by sharing five crucial wickets between themselves. With her 3-68, Sophie also became England's all-time leading wicket-taker across all formats, a record previously held by Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

Resuming the post-tea session from 202/5, India desperately needed stability. However, the visitors suffered an early setback when aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (13) was cramped by pacer Lauren Filer and top-edged a short delivery straight to fine leg.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who played a gritty knock of 57 off 87 balls, studded with seven boundaries, tried to courageously hold the innings together. She employed the sweep shot to fantastic effect against the spinners and brought up a well-deserved half-century off 70 balls. Unfortunately, she completely lacked support from the lower order.

Mady continued her highly impressive debut by trapping Sneh Rana (13) plumb lbw and breaking a brief period of resistance. Sophie then took complete charge by cleaning up the tail with ruthless efficiency. She trapped Sayali Satghare (1) LBW before ending Deepti’s valiant knock, as she was caught by mid-wicket.

Sophie ultimately wrapped up the innings by castling Kranti Gaud (1) and getting a glowing reception from 10,768 fans at Lord’s, as she walked off the field as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker across all formats.

While three Indian batters registered half-centuries – Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 83 - their disappointing lower-order capitulation leaves the hosts extremely poised to conclude an intensely thrilling opening day on a high with the bat.

Brief scores:

India 285 all out in 74.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 83, Harmanpreet Kaur 58; Sophie Ecclestone 3-68, Issy Wong 2-41) against England

--IANS

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