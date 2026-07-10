'India is now selling its weapons abroad': NDA hails PM Modi's remark on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's defence prowess during Operation Sindoor at the 'Melbourne meets Modi’ event, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government hailed his address while asserting that due to the country's efforts towards building its defence infrastructure "other nations are signing defence deals with us today".

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said: "We have destroyed terror infrastructures there (in Pakistan). Apart from that the might of our weapons have also been proved because of which countries like Philippines and Vietnam have entered into defence deals with India."

Singh's statement was in reference to India's BrahMos Missile System deals with Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore added: "It is true that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he has been continuously working towards the goal of making India a developed nation. In this direction, the country has made significant progress in various fields. From a strategic perspective as well, we look at Operation Sindoor as a milestone (in India's defence) where very centres of terrorism (in Pakistan) were attacked."

Referring to the killing of Osama Bin Laden by the US, Rathore said: "Now India too killed terrorists by launching missiles from within the country. This reflects that the nation has been successful in building defence infrastructures."

He echoed that today India has made weapons like the BrahMos Missile System which is being bought by other nations.

BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal referred to Operation Sindoor as "incredible" due which Pakistan was in ruins within a week, and "they requested to stop it".

Noting that India has always followed the path of non-violence, Mittal said: "We agreed to Pakistan pleading for ceasefire."

"PM Modi has clearly mentioned at various platforms that as a nation we believe in peace but if somebody attempts to get in conflict with us, we know how to respond to it," the BJP MP told IANS.

Janata Dal-United National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that Indian defence forces made the whole world realise that Pakistan may nurture terrorism but "they don't have the courage to compete against India".

"That is why within 72 hours, India destroyed their terrorist infrastructures and killed more than a 100 of their major terrorists. It was definitely a brilliant display of India's defence," he added.

Echoing similar view, BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said no unwanted power can hurt India's sovereignty and dignity and if they try to do so, "the country has repeatedly displayed its courage which has been accepted by the world".

--IANS

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