'Why would I make false allegations?': Asunta Lakra on harassment claims in Jharkhand hockey

Ranchi, July 10 (IANS) Former India women's hockey captain Asunta Lakra has alleged that the state association ignored complaints of sexual harassment against a coach and instead threatened those who raised concerns about the welfare of women players. The former India star also claimed that players were too afraid to come forward despite the alleged misconduct continuing for a prolonged period.

Lakra identified the coach as Sudhir Gola. She said he had been appointed to oversee the Jharkhand training centre and had managed the team for the past one to two years. She and her husband worked alongside him during that time.

"The person facing these allegations is Sudhir Gola, who is from Telangana. The government appointed him to oversee the training centre in Jharkhand, and he has handled the team for the past one to two years. My husband and I were also working with him. Earlier, several people raised concerns about him, but we did not believe them. There were disputes about his behaviour, and we defended him because we had no idea what was happening behind the scenes," Lakra told IANS.

Lakra said the truth started to come out only after an internal inquiry. Some players found the courage to speak up, while others stayed silent out of fear.

"When the internal committee began questioning the players, some spoke while others stayed quiet. Many players had faced inappropriate behaviour but were not ready to come forward. Once one or two players found the courage to speak, it became clear that the allegations were true."

She also claimed she has evidence to back up the allegations. "This is not just hearsay. I have audio recordings. If needed, I can produce them."

According to Lakra, rumours had been floating around for a while, but solid information only appeared after the investigation began.

"People have been talking about it for some time, but we only learned the truth after the investigation started. Once the inquiry kicked off, reports began coming in one after another."

Lakra claimed players reported several incidents during tournaments and while travelling with the team.

"Some players mentioned incidents during tournaments, including one in Visakhapatnam and another in Rajgir. One player said that while the team was travelling by bus after a match, he called her on the phone and asked her to come and meet him. I cannot share every detail, but that is what the player told us."

She further stated that inappropriate conduct wasn't limited to travel. She alleged similar behaviour occurred during activities at the training centre.

"Some incidents took place while the team was travelling. There were also times during programs at the training centre when he ignored senior players and specifically called junior girls. Normally, experienced senior players would take on responsibilities, but he kept focusing on junior girls instead."

Questioning the coach's conduct, Lakra said his behaviour during team meetings was inappropriate and defended her choice to raise the issue.

"During team meetings, when everyone stood together, he would put his hand on a junior girl's shoulder. Is that appropriate behaviour for a coach? When I brought these issues to light, was I wrong to do so? After representing the country for so many years, why would I make false accusations against anyone?"

Lakra also mentioned that many alleged victims are still reluctant to speak out due to fear.

"Many players aren't speaking up because they're afraid. One player has been open about it. In another case, people suggest it might have been a personal relationship. I’m not denying that possibility, but my main concern is that no girl should endure anything wrong."

Separately, Lakra has accused Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh of threatening and intimidating her after she raised concerns about the harassment of women players.

In written complaints sent to the Jharkhand Sports Minister, the Chief Minister, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association president P. T. Usha, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, and other authorities, Lakra alleged that those accused of misconduct were being protected while those highlighting the issue faced pressure to stay silent.

However, Bholanath Singh has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and part of a conspiracy.

--IANS

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