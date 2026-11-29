Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who kicked up a political storm in Maharashtra with his distasteful slur on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- SP) chief Sharad Pawar, has offered to apologise to the veteran politician by placing his head at his feet.

"If he (Sharad Pawar) does not support it, then I will apologise by placing my head at his feet. I will apologise in a public place,” the Congress leader told the press, after he received strong backlash from the NCP(SP) and other parties.

“My statement was not meant to hurt anyone. Wherever they say, I will apologise there,” he added.

Wadettiwar, the six-time Congress MP, also offered to quit public life if Sharad Pawar wanted him to do so because safeguarding the country’s democratic fabric holds supreme importance for him, but insisted that the NCP must not support the delimitation bill.

Explaining his 'backstabber' charge at the NCP supremo, he said that his remarks reflected the larger public sentiment in the face of NCP’s support for the Centre’s delimitation push.

He said that NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad had announced support for the proposed delimitation move, and this also reflected on NCP, a key Congress ally in Maharashtra, on their X handle.

“Pawar saheb's image, Pawar saheb's image in our hearts will remain intact, which is an image of a secular ideology. We want that to stay", he said.

The controversy erupted on Saturday after an NCP-SP leader announced support for the delimitation bills, being brought by the Centre for the second time, breaking ranks with the key ally Congress party. The latter described the move as ‘unfortunate’.

Congress leader Wadettiwar lashed out at the 85-year-old leader, saying Pawar has a "history of stabbing people in the back".

"They have always backstabbed people and taken advantage. They have done it again. This party cannot survive without power, proving they have no ideology," he had said.

"We sent Pawar to the Rajya Sabha, but when the history of those who contributed to the destruction of democracy is written, his name will surely be on that list. What Pawar's party has done is deeply unfortunate and wrong," the Congress leader had said.

--IANS

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