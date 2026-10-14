Wickham earns maiden call-up as WI leave out Joseph, Hope for Bangladesh Tests

St. John's, Oct 14 (IANS) The West Indies have opted for workload management over immediate availability as fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and white-ball captain Shai Hope miss the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, with all-rounder Keemo Paul and uncapped batter Kevin Wickham among the notable inclusions in the 15-member squad.

Joseph has been withdrawn following medical consultations, while Hope has been rested after an extended stretch of international cricket across formats. The decisions come ahead of a series that begins on October 28 in Dhaka and marks West Indies’ final assignment in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Joseph’s omission followed “a routine medical assessment and specialist consultation”.

The board added that it had chosen to “manage his workload, seeking to avert the risk of injury associated with the increased physical demands of red-ball cricket”, with the decision taken with “Joseph’s agreement”.

The medical team has distinguished between the physical demands of Test cricket and those of the shorter formats, particularly the sustained spells required from fast bowlers over consecutive matches.

“While he is not ruled out from shorter formats, the medical team has stated that the demands of two consecutive Test matches in Bangladesh, which require fast bowlers to sustain repeated high-intensity spells over extended periods, present a significantly greater workload and injury risk than the shorter white-ball formats,” CWI said. “Joseph will continue working with the CWI medical team and specialists in preparation for a full return to the longer format.”

Paul has been drafted into the squad to replace Joseph, joining a pace group featuring Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph. Justin Greaves provides another seam-bowling option, while the spin department comprises specialists Jomel Warrican and Joshua Bishop, alongside allrounders Kavem Hodge and captain Roston Chase.

Joseph’s absence marks his second consecutive Test series on the sidelines. He was unavailable for the home series against Pakistan for personal reasons, according to the board’s squad announcement in July.

Head coach Daren Sammy subsequently said Joseph had “declined selection”, prompting a response from the fast bowler, who described Sammy’s comments as “controversial” and “without context” during an appearance on a sports show.

Hope’s omission, meanwhile, is part of a longer-term workload plan rather than a response to a reported injury. CWI confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter has been rested “after an extended run across all three formats”, with the board prioritising his “workload and wellness” ahead of the ODI World Cup qualifiers scheduled for February 2027.

The changes have also created an opportunity for Wickham, who has earned his maiden Test call-up after an outstanding run in the West Indies Championship, the region’s domestic four-day competition.

Representing Barbados, the 23-year-old scored centuries in three successive innings, registering 105, 153 and an unbeaten 108. He finished with 393 runs at an average of 78.60, the third-highest aggregate in the competition. His broader first-class record stands at an average of 40.88, with six centuries from 25 matches.

John Campbell also returns to the Test setup after recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Pakistan series. Kirk McKenzie, who replaced Campbell for that assignment but did not feature in a match, has been left out of the Bangladesh squad.

West Indies will arrive in Bangladesh on October 18 before playing a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka from October 22 to 24. The opening Test begins in the capital on October 28, with the second scheduled to start in Sylhet on November 5.

The tour carries added importance for the visitors as they prepare to conclude their current WTC campaign. West Indies are eighth in the standings, and the two matches offer a final opportunity to improve their position in the 2025-27 cycle.

West Indies squad for Bangladesh Tests: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Wickham.

--IANS

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