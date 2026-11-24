Male, Nov 24 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday met Maldives' Minister of Defence and National Service Hassan Rasheed on the sidelines of the eighth Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) NSA-level meeting and discussed ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries, the High Commission of India in the Maldives said.

"H.E. Ajit Doval, NSA of India, met H.E. Hassan Rasheed, Minister of Defence and National Service, Maldives, on the sidelines of the 8th Colombo Security Conclave NSA meeting and discussed ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries," the High Commission posted on X.

The Maldives' Ministry of Defence and National Security said the meeting reaffirmed both sides' commitment to strengthening their defence partnership.

"The Minister of Defence and National Service, Hon. Hassan Rasheed, received a courtesy call from H.E. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirm the commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership and defence cooperation between the Maldives and India," the ministry posted on X.

On September 30, the ninth Deputy NSA-level meeting of the CSC was hosted virtually by India, where the member states reiterated their resolve to further strengthen cooperation on vital matters of security in the Indian Ocean Region.

The officials of the member states reviewed the decisions taken at the seventh NSA-level meeting of the CSC held in New Delhi on November 20, 2025. They also reviewed the Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities (2025-2026) and expressed satisfaction over the substantial progress made by member states in organising training and capacity-building events cutting across the five pillars of cooperation.

The Colombo Security Conclave is a regional security framework formed in 2020 to promote cooperation among Indian Ocean countries in addressing shared security challenges. The member states of CSC are India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Seychelles.

--IANS

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