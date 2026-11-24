Quetta, Nov 24 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, one youth was extrajudicially killed, and another was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, the Balochistan Post reported that a young man identified as Salman was shot dead near a playing field in the Chah Sar area of Turbat in Kech by Pakistan-backed death squads.

Reports suggest that Salman was at the playing field when death squad members riding a motorcycle opened fire on him, killing him on the spot

In a separate incident, another student was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in the coastal city of Pasni in Balochistan.

According to The Balochistan Post, Tayyab was detained by the Pakistani army from Pasni on November 11 and subjected to enforced disappearance.

During the incident, the military personnel reportedly confiscated the mobile phones of two more people with them.

Tayyab's family has expressed deep concern over his enforced disappearance and appealed to human rights organisations and relevant authorities to ensure his safe recovery.

On Monday, a leading human rights organisation highlighted the enforced disappearance of three civilians by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid rising atrocities.

Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), mentioned that 40-year-old Nadeem Baloch, a dispenser by profession and resident of Jalab Guandan Dasht in Mastung, was forcibly abducted by personnel of Pakistan's Military Intelligence (MI) and the Frontier Corps (FC) from the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jalab Guandan Dasht on November 18.

Condemning the enforced disappearance, the rights body said, "The abduction of a healthcare worker from his workplace is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. Enforced disappearances violate international human rights standards and deprive individuals of their liberty and legal protection while leaving their families in anguish and uncertainty."

Paank also revealed that 40-year-old driver Ghulam Sarwar and 18-year-old student Kamran Baloch, both residents of Sariab Mill area in provincial capital Quetta, were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid on their residences in the early hours of November 13.

"Enforced disappearance is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. It places victims outside the protection of the law and exposes them to the risk of torture, ill-treatment, and extrajudicial harm," Paank had stated.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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