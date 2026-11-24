Islamabad, Nov 24 (IANS) The Pakistani Army is reportedly seeking to acquire around 435 acres of land in two villages, Kenthla and Kot Jandan, in Haripur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for its new headquarters, raising concerns among residents who have lived there for generations and possess official ownership documents, a report has stated.

It noted that the move came after provincial authorities had already halted other construction work over concerns that it threatened the military project.

The Army initially sought 240 acres in May 2024 but asked for an additional 195 acres just seven weeks later. However, official records and the federal government’s response to a High Court challenge do not explain why the Army sought the additional land, a report in Pakistani media website 'Brief 'stated, citing military and district records.

“Kenthla and Kot Jandan sit on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side of the Margalla ridge, directly above the Defence Complex Islamabad. When Kenthla residents travelled to the Peshawar Press Club in July 2025, Yasir Khan spoke about the well around which the village had grown. Another resident described families living on three to five marlas. They had schools and mosques, and they said they had land papers and payment receipts issued by the revenue department. By the time they spoke to reporters, that same department had already transmitted lists of village plots and their owners to the military,” the report detailed.

According to the report, the dispute can be traced to a private housing project on the crest line near Kot Jandan. Defence Complex Islamabad officials raised the matter with the then Prime Minister and Defence Minister during briefings on the proposed headquarters on July 21 and August 2, 2023.

Station Headquarters Abbottabad later noted that the two had instructed the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to work together to ensure the skyline remained free of construction to protect sensitive installations.

“On September 6, 2023, the Director General of Defence Complex Islamabad briefed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary alongside the provincial forest and local government secretaries, the Hazara commissioner, the Haripur deputy commissioner, and Galiyat Development Authority representatives. According to the meeting minutes in the acquisition file, the authority’s Director of buildings told the Chief Secretary it had issued no no-objection certificate for any housing society on the ridge,” the report mentioned.

“The Chief Secretary ordered a formal inquiry into negligence by local and forest officials, directed the authority to serve legal notices on the developers, and called for road barriers to keep heavy construction machinery off the ridge. The minutes recorded an explicit condition on those barriers: they were to be installed ‘without causing any inconvenience for the residents of Kot Jandan’,” it noted.

The report highlighted that the military’s own planning figures showed that only a small portion of the proposed land was allocated for operational offices.

The 870-acre security belt alone covered more than four times the area earmarked for service headquarters. Opposition lawmakers said the blueprints included hundreds of large bungalows, schools, and three lakes, it stated.

--IANS

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