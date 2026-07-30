July 30, 2026 12:40 PM हिंदी

When Seema Biswas revealed she became possessive after reading the script for 'Bandit Queen’

When Seema Biswas revealed she became possessive after reading the script for 'Bandit Queen’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Celebrated actress Seema Biswas once revealed that she became possessive after reading the script for the movie 'Bandit Queen'.

Speaking during a media interaction, Seema Biswas shared that she was looking forward to playing a challenging role like this.

"Bandit Queen has become a very good, strong, serious, and real film, I think. I feel very proud of it. I really want to play a challenging role like this," she said.

She further went on to share that after reading the script and familiarizing herself with Mala Sen's book on Phoolan Devi, she felt that only she would be able to play this character.

"The first time I read the book 'The Bandit Queen' by Mala Sen and the script of the movie, I was very moved. I became very positive. I felt that only I could do this role."

Made under the direction of Shekhar Kapur, "Bandit Queen" is based on the life of Phoolan Devi, inspired by the book "India's Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi" by Mala Sen.

With Seema Biswas as the lead, the project also has Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, Raghuvir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Anirudh Agarwal, and Govind Namdev performing crucial roles.

Backed by the banners Kaleidoscope Entertainment and Film Four International, "Bandit Queen" got a theatrical release on 26 January 1994.

Premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, it was even selected as India's official entry for the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the 67th Academy Awards. However, it was not accepted as a nominee.

Nevertheless, "Bandit Queen" ended up bagging the National Film Award for the 'Best Feature Film' in Hindi.

The film enjoyed cinematography by Ashok Mehta, editing by Renu Saluja, and music by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

--IANS

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