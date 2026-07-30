IRGC warns of harsh response to nations involved with US in attacks against Iran

Tehran, July 30 (IANS) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday warned of a harsh and firm response to nations involved in the US attacks and crimes against Iran, local media reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IRGC's Public Relations warned the US' accomplices in West Asia and beyond to change their behaviour to avoid retaliation from Iran.

The IRGC said that Iran's determination and steadfastness have destroyed the enemy front. It also announced the explosion of two more oil tankers that were trying to pass through an unsafe shipping route south of the Strait of Hormuz. It said that the two vessels turned back after fire erupted in one of them, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Speaking about the US actions in the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said that the waterway is part of Iran and is in its full control and vowed to not allow a stranger from thousands of kilometres away to intervene.

The IRGC warned of a harsh response to nations that are involved in helping the US if they do not change their behaviour. It said that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the threats and interference of US officials end in maritime activities.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

The IRGC's statement comes amid renewed tensions in West Asia following the military exchanges between Iran and the US.

On Wednesday, the IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force has attacked a US air base and the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Jordan, local media reported.

Highlighting that the action was taken in response to attacks carried out by the US military against Iran, the IRGC vowed to continue resistance until Iran faces "threats, illegal and hostile moves" from the US forces.

Last week, Iran and Oman held technical talks in Tehran to discuss arrangements for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters on July 26, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described the talks between Oman and Iran regarding safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as "useful and forward-looking" and noted that progress had been made.

Baqaei said the talks were held on July 24-25 at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, during which they discussed common principles and practical mechanisms for ensuring safe maritime traffic movement through the waterway while respecting the sovereign rights of the two littoral states.

--IANS

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