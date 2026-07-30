Aditya Rikhari drops ‘Boohe Baarian’ on birthday, calls it a song close to his heart

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari celebrated his birthday with the release of his latest track ‘Boohe Baarian’, a romantic song that holds a special place in his heart.

The artist shared that the song reflects the warmth of love, emotional connections, and the beauty of finding someone who brings a new perspective to everyday moments. Speaking about the track, Aditya shared, “Boohe Baarian’ is one of those songs that instantly takes you into a warm, romantic space. It's about finding someone who changes the way you look at the ordinary moments in life, and that's something I really connected with while creating it.”

“Working with Rochak on this one has been such a lovely experience-he has brought so much warmth and soul to the song. And having Roshni feature in the video makes the whole story even more special; she brings such a natural, playful energy to it. It also happens to be releasing on my birthday, which makes sharing this song with everyone even more meaningful. I hope this one finds a place in your playlists, your late-night drives, your love stories and all those little moments that make life beautiful,” he added.

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Boohe Baarian’, features vocals by Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli. The music video stars Roshni Walia alongside Aditya.

Composed by Rochak Kohli, heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar and music produced by Sharan Rawat, ‘Boohe Baarian’ celebrates the kind of love that makes everything around you feel more beautiful. The song is streaming on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is available to watch on the T-Series YouTube channel.

--IANS

ps/