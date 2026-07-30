'Saffron holds deep significance with Tricolour': Hockey India on WC jersey row

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday issued a clarification over the criticism surrounding the team’s new saffron-coloured kit for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, saying saffron was ultimately chosen for both functional reasons and its "deep significance with one of the colours of Indian national flag" and added that the traditional blue jersey reduced on-field visibility against modern blue synthetic hockey turfs.

Hockey India on Monday unveiled the new saffron jersey instead of their traditional blue kits for next month’s FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, which triggered widespread debate, with ex-captain Viren Rasquinha publicly questioning the logic behind moving away from the team's iconic blue colours.

Moreover, Congress MP Priyanka and 1983 World Cup winner and All India Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad also criticised the change in the hockey team's jersey from blue to saffron.

However, Hockey India said the change originated from within the national setup following discussions with those directly involved in the team's preparations.

“We wish to inform you that the decision to change the uniform colour was based on support staff & players recommendations and detailed consultations with them. The primary consideration was technical. It was observed that the blue playing uniform tended to blend/merge with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour of international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players,” the statement read.

The federation said the coaching staff and players explored different alternatives before arriving at the final choice for the World Cup. “In light of the above, the coaches and players suggested alternative colours such as yellow or saffron. After careful consideration, saffron was finalised,” it added.

While technical considerations formed the basis of the decision, Hockey India said the selected colour also carried national significance. “Apart from addressing the technical requirement, saffron also holds deep significance as one of the colours of our national flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride.”

Responding to criticism, the federation pointed out that the national team's playing colours have changed on previous occasions depending on requirements.

“It may also be noted that changes in jersey colour are not unprecedented in Indian hockey. From time to time, the national team’s playing kit colour has been modified as per functional and other requirements. For instance, during the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup, the team’s jersey colour was changed to yellow and during the 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup the colour was changed to sky blue with a completely different design,” the federation mentioned.

“The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the colour being part of our National Flag,” it concluded.

--IANS

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