Dilip Joshi says he misses chemistry with Disha Vakani, hopes 'a miracle happens' & she returns to 'TMKOC'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood and television star Dilip Joshi admitted that he misses sharing the screen with former co-star Disha Vakani who essayed the iconic character of Daya in the cult classic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dilip also added that he hopes "a miracle happens" and she returns to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Speaking during the press conference celebrating the sitcom's 18-year milestone, the actor, who plays Jethalal, reflected on the much-loved on-screen chemistry he shared with Disha, who essayed the role of Dayaben.

"It is obvious that for the last 10 years, Disha and I have been connected through this show. People know that we have done these amazing scenes together. So, we definitely miss that chemistry and those scenes," Dilip said.

The actor revealed that the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, too has been trying to recreate the magic of Jethalal and Dayaben's scenes.

"Recently, Asit ji was telling me that he also misses those scenes shot at home. He keeps thinking about how to bring such scenes back. He has the ideas, but it is not happening in the script," he shared.

Praising Disha's contribution to the long-running sitcom, Dilip said her work as an actor is deeply missed.

"The level of work that Disha has done as an actor, I definitely miss it," he said.

Hoping that fans may one day see Dayaben back in Gokuldham Society, Dilip added, "I hope a miracle happens and she returns."

For the uninitiated, Disha Vakani, who won immense popularity for her portrayal of Dayaben, has been away from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' since 2017 after going on maternity leave.

–IANS

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