Sonali Bendre on presenting ‘Solha’: 'Stories that make you pause and reflect have always drawn me'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre has opened up about the exciting new phase of her journey as she steps into the role of a presenter with ‘Solha.’

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Sarfarosh’ actress shared that the project holds a special significance for her as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in her journey. Talking about presenting the film, Sonali said she has always been drawn to stories that leave a lasting impact, make audiences pause, reflect, and look at life from a different perspective. She added that ‘Solha’ instantly connected with her because of its themes of hope, resilience, and the quiet strength found in everyday people.

Sonali shared, “Presenting Solha feels incredibly meaningful because it marks the beginning of a new chapter for me. I've always been drawn to stories that stay with you long after they've ended… stories that make you pause, reflect, and perhaps even see life a little differently... and that’s exactly what Solha left me with.”

“When I first heard Solha, it instantly connected with me. At its heart, it's a story about hope, resilience and the quiet strength that lives within ordinary people. Those are values I've come to hold even closer over the years, which made this feel like the right story to begin this journey with.”

The ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ actress added, “As I step into this role as a presenter, I hope to champion films that move people emotionally while introducing audiences to storytellers and voices that deserve to be discovered. I couldn't have asked for a more fitting first step than Solha, and I hope audiences leave the theatre feeling exactly what I felt when I first heard this story.”

Director and writer Saaikat Bagbaan, mentioned, “Every filmmaker hopes to find collaborators who believe in the story as deeply as they do, and that's exactly what happened with Solha. From the very beginning, the vision was to tell an honest, emotionally rooted story that celebrates hope and the resilience of ordinary people. Having Rose Movies come on board and Sonali Bendre present the film gives this journey an incredible sense of encouragement.”

Produced by Rose Movies and CarryOn Pictures, the film is produced by Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava, and Kavita Bagban. ‘Solha’ is written and directed by Saaikat Bagbaan. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 16.

--IANS

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