Para-sports success inspiring able-bodied athletes to excel: Coach Satyanarayana

Glasgow, July 30 (IANS) After India's gold and silver finish in the men's 100m T47 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, the para-athletics coach Satyanarayana Shimoga said the success of para sports is also inspiring even the able-bodied athletes to win medals on the global stage.

India scripted a memorable finish in the para-athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched the gold medal with a Games Record in the men’s 100m T47, while compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver medal to complete a dominant Indian one-two finish.

"The success of para sports is inspiring even able-bodied athletes to believe they can win medals. We always tell our athletes to train hard, and good results will follow. Today, India is performing exceptionally well in para sports," Satyanarayana told IANS.

Satyanarayana also revealed that he asked Gavit, who used to compete in 400m, to come into the 100m discipline, a move which paid dividends.

"I expected Gavit and Basil to finish first and second, and that is exactly what happened. Dilip (Gavit) used to run the 400m race, but I transitioned him to 100m. I sent him to Dubai, where he qualified for the CWG," the coach said.

Born in the small village of Toran Dongari near Nashik, Maharashtra, Gavit's life took a major turn when, at five to six years of age, he suffered a tragic fall from a tree, thus severely injuring his right arm. Due to the lack of timely medical treatment, the injury turned into gangrene, leading to the amputation of his arm below the elbow.

Despite the huge setback, Gavit refused to let his disability define his future, fulfilling his passion for running with a career in para-athletics. Practising on the dusty roads of his village, his talent was later recognised by coach Vaijnath Kale, who guided him into professional para-athletics.

"Despite the major setback in his life, god showed him a way to do something big in life and we all supported him," Satyanarayana said.

Gavit had earlier won gold in the men’s 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India’s historic 100th medal at the Games. He further made the nation proud by reaching the final of the men’s 400m T47 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

--IANS

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