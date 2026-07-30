'Fauzi' music director Vishal Chandrasekhar tells wife: Thank you for being my constant through every season of change!

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Music director Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is now scoring the music for director Hanu Raghavapudi's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Fauzi', featuring pan Indian star Prabhas in the lead, on Thursday penned an adorable birthday wish to his wife Sinduri, in which he called her the "constant" in his life.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the birthday greeting to his wife, Vishal Chandrasekhar wrote, "The constant in my life. From the impulsive romantic I first knew to the grounded, sensible and settled person you are today, I’ve had the privilege of watching you grow. It’s the kind of change that reminds me of fine wine, only getting better with time."

He went on to say, "Looking back on these 19 years together, it’s funny that the memory I cherish the most is still the very first birthday in 2007. A giant birthday card, a single rose and two kids who had no idea how much life they would end up sharing. Thank you for being my constant through every season of change. Happy Birthday, honey. Here’s to the person you’ve become and to every beautiful version of you that’s still to come."

On the work front, Vishal Chandrasekhar is busy scoring the music of 'Fauzi', which is slated to hit screens worldwide on December 3 this year. The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers first announced the project last year.

'Fauzi' marks Prabhas’s return to a grand period drama epic after 'Baahubali', promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. The film is expected to be released in theatres in multiple languages this year.

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which was tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu before being titled 'Fauzi', will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

Vishal Chandrasekhar is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi's favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director's earlier blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Cinematography for the film is by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film are by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

--IANS

mkr/