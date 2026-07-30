July 30, 2026 2:11 PM हिंदी

Harrdy Sandhu told Revati Mahurkar ‘be selective about your work’ amid ‘Tevar’ shoot

Harrdy Sandhu told Revati Mahurkar ‘be selective about your work’ amid ‘Tevar’ shoot

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Revati Mahurkar revealed the piece of advice she got while working with Punjabi star Harddy Sandhu on their music video “Tevar”.

He told her, “Be selective about your work. Make sure you work with good artists.”

Revati went on to share how the collaboration changed her perspective on choosing projects and the people she works with.

“After working with Harddy Sandhu, I understood why it matters who you work with. The caliber of his production, the way his team treated me—I felt equal in every way. We became friends because Harddy is such a genuine person with a creative mind.”

She added: “He is not in the game to play games with people and power. And the end product of our shoot remains my favorite work I have done so far.”

Recalling the final days of filming, she said, “Post a 48-hour shoot, Harddy, our choreographer, my manager and I all decided to stay up and hang out together till the three of us had to leave for Bombay. The bond was real between this team and we had a blast chatting, eating, and listening to music together.”

Talking about Harrdy, he will next be seen in the upcoming epic Punjabi feature ‘Ranjheya’ alongside names such as Simratt Kaur Randhawa, and Angad Bedi.

Written and directed by Gurjindh Mann, Ranjheya is a timeless love story that explores the many intricate facets of love. It is a heartfelt journey where love finds its truest voice, unfolding an unforgettable saga of passion, loss, longing, and destiny.

Since headlining the regional hit Mahi NRI in 2017, Harrdy was also seen in Bollywood with the sports epic 83 in 2021 and Code Name: Tiranga in 2022.

Ranjheya marks the first collaboration between three industry pioneers: Shadow Fox Entertainment, spearheaded by producers Siddhant Pilani and Manav Shrotriya, Dream Reality Movies, led by producer Rajesh Arora, and distribution powerhouse Panorama Studios.

--IANS

dc/

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