When Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared how he spent all his money from ad shoot lavishly after months of struggle

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui once spoke about how he struggled to stay afloat before stardom hit him with unimaginable force.

An old video from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting his experience of shooting for an advertisement.

He said, “I have played many small roles. I must have played 20-25 roles. But no one knows about half of those films. There were many C-grade films that were made at that time. I used to work in them too. Once we needed the money. So we told a casting director that we don't have money. He said, ‘There is a shooting in Film City for an ad. So go there’. My friend and I came here from 4 bungalows on foot”.

He further mentioned, “The shooting of the ad was going on, and there was a need for a lot of artistes on the bus. There were junior artistes too. So the assistant made us sit there. He asked us to sit there and do some business. He asked, ‘What will you do?’. I said, ‘I will sleep and read this newspaper’. So that no one can see my face. Otherwise people will say, what is he doing, he is from NSD and doing such small parts. So anyway, the shooting got over”.

“We got 2500 rupees. Then artistes’ coordinator walked in from behind. He asked, ‘Who are you?’. I said, ‘We are junior artistes’. He said, ‘Show me the union card’. We didn't have the card. He said, ‘You will have to give half of the money now’. So I gave him 2000 rupees. We had 2000 rupees left. So we left Film City and went to Santosh Nagar. We sat there and ate a lot because we hadn't eaten like this for a long time. So when we ate, we found out that we had only 200 rupees left. We sat in the auto and when we went back home, we didn't have any money”, he added.

--IANS

aa/