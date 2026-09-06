PM Modi hails consecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Paris as milestone for India-France cultural ties

New Delhi/Paris, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations on the consecration of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir near Paris, describing it as a significant addition to India's cultural presence in Europe and a new chapter in India-France relations.

"Today, in the capital of France, Paris, A magnificent Swaminarayan temple is being inaugurated. This inauguration is a new era of cultural relations between India and France… the stage of this inauguration has become the stage of awakening of the feeling of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. By the grace of Lord Swami Narayan, and the love of our saints, the blessings of the saints, it is my good fortune that I always get the opportunity to join such auspicious occasions. Even today, although I am not present among all of you in Paris, but with my mind and heart, I am experiencing myself among you," PM Modi said in a video message.

He recalled that in 2024, a 'magnificent' temple was inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, and thousands of people visit it now.

"Through BAPS, when temples are inaugurated in different countries, the ancient thoughts of India and human values also go hand in hand.....when such a magnificent temple has been built in France, this will enhance the diversity of France. This will also give energy to the cultural relations between India and France," PM Modi highlighted

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime Minister said that although he was not physically present in Paris, he felt deeply connected to the auspicious occasion.

He recalled the vision of the late Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who had initiated a global campaign to revive India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

"Today its light is spreading across the world, including Europe," PM Modi said, noting that the grand temple inaugurated in Abu Dhabi in 2024 and the newly consecrated temple in France stand as testimony to the determination of the saints.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges, Seine-et-Marne, is France's first traditionally designed stone Hindu temple and is regarded as the largest of its kind in mainland Europe.

Built with intricately carved stones from India and assembled with French engineering expertise, the temple was consecrated by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj as part of a 13-day Festival of Culture.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated BAPS, the Swaminarayan institutions and crores of devotees.

He said the consecration of such temples abroad celebrates India's ancient thoughts and human values.

"This will also energise the cultural relations between India and France," he remarked.

Highlighting the strong bilateral partnership and friendship with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi recalled that India and France have elevated their ties to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' covering defence, technology, space and climate action.

He referred to shared history, including the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France, the writings of Romain Rolland on Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda, the influence of the Mother at the Aurobindo Ashram, and the popularity of Yoga in France, exemplified by celebrations near the Eiffel Tower.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new temple, built in the spirit of devotion and service, would become a centre for community service projects and that the voice of Indian culture emanating from it would resonate across Europe.

He said that he looked forward to visiting the temple whenever time permitted.

PM Modi concluded by offering his respectful greetings to all guests, devotees and families present on the occasion.

--IANS

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