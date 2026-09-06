Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Contestants eliminated on launch day in a historic move

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Star Vijay and JioHotstar launched the 10th season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil' on Sunday. The host, renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, invited the 29 personalities into the Bigg Boss stage.

During the premiere episode, all the contestants were asked to pitch themselves through live introductions before the audience. In a first-of-its-kind format, the live audience decided the fate of these contestants based on these introductions. They voted who would be going inside the BB house and who would be heading back home.

Out of the 29, only 19 contestants were able to secure their place inside the house through public votes. These includes, Ansar, Mukesh, Dhanya, Raghav, Kumaran, Chandini, Savinya, Vinod, Pandian, Avinash, Muthazhagi, Ashwini, Prithvinath, Javed, Lakshmi Priya, and Shatiga.

These housemates will be joined by three Common Man winners, Jason, Muniyamma, and Shama. They have ensured their entry inside the BB house through the precursor Bigg Boss: The Common Man state-wide contest. This will be the first time that common citizens will compete alongside celebrities for their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Those who were eliminated based on the public votes include Asha, Manikandan, Shoba, Manivanan, and Darwin, alongside other contestants Shabnam, Prashant Reviewer, Kavitha, Akshita, Malavika, Puviarasan, Raghav, Ebi, and Raghu.

A pre-show titled Bigg Boss – The Common Man was arranged by the makers to select some of the contestants who would be entering the 'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' house. Maya S Krishnan hosted it, with former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan, and Raju Jeyamohan serving as judges.

The theme for this year is Carnivizha (carnival vibe), and the makers have also decided to extend the live voting capabilities to the audience outside India in Singapore, the UK, and Canada.

'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10' will be available every day on JioHotstar and on Star Vijay at 9.30PM, along with an unfiltered 24-hour channel on the platform.

--IANS

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