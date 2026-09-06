Rahi Sarnobat backs Bhopal as ideal Asian Games camp venue

Bhopal, Sep 6 (IANS) With Indian shooters set to begin their final training camp for the Asian Games in Bhopal from Monday, experienced pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat believes the city was the ideal choice for the crucial phase of preparations, citing the similarity in weather conditions to those expected at the competition venue.

“I think Bhopal was the best choice for this Asian Games. When we learned that a camp was being held here, we checked the temperature and humidity at the competition venue. They are very similar to those in Bhopal,” Rahi told IANS.

The Indian shooting contingent will use the Final Camp to fine tune their preparations ahead of the Asian Games, with athletes also focussing on maintaining their mental composure and adapting to the conditions they are likely to encounter during competition.

Rahi also appreciated the establishment of the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy and said she has witnessed its growth since the beginning of her shooting career.

“Actually, I have been watching MP Academy for many years. I mean, since I started shooting, MP Academy was there. But in the last 7-8 years, the way MP Academy has shown development, it is really very good...” she added.

The rising infrastructure and support for Indian shooters have also been complemented by government initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Khelo India. TOPS is a program that supports elite athletes in various sports, and Khelo India has played a key role in providing financial and equipment support to young athletes who may not be receiving adequate support. Such programs have enabled shooters like Vidarsha to create a better support system and give the athletes the means to pursue their goals. The young shooter also spoke about how he has dealt with the pressure of performing at the highest level. She accepted that pressure to perform is part of an athlete’s journey but does her best to block it out by focusing entirely on her preparation.

Rather than worrying about the final score, Vidarsha focuses on her technique and the “feel” of each shot, a mindset that helps her manage anxiety and remain composed during competition. She also keeps her social media usage to a minimum during preparation, prioritising training and deliberately avoiding online distractions. Vidarsha believes the support available to Indian athletes has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. She pointed to the increased backing from the central government following India's successes at the Olympics and Asian Games, including the development of new sports centres and dedicated shooting facilities across the country.

--IANS

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