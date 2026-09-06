Sergio Gor meets Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, says his journey shows US-India space cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Sunday met Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station and said his journey showcases US-India space cooperation.

"Enjoyed meeting Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station. From training at NASA to piloting Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, his journey showcases US-India space cooperation at its best," Gor said on social media platform X.

Gor also met Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday and noted that US-India ties are gaining momentum in Karnataka across space technology, AI, and trade.

"Great to reconnect with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. US-India ties are gaining momentum in Karnataka across space technology, AI, and trade. Through initiatives like Pax Silica and TRUST, we're creating opportunities for American and Indian industry alike," the US envoy said on X.

Last week, Gor described the collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) as "a major step forward" for the US-India defence partnership.

He said that the initiative would open new opportunities for US companies while strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities.

Taking to his official X account, Gor added, "A major step forward for the US-India defense partnership. This collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited will create new opportunities for US companies, strengthen America's defence-industrial base, and boost India's manufacturing capabilities."

Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Javelin AUR co-production in India, a press statement issued by Lockheed Martin said.

It noted that following an evaluation of multiple companies based on capability and expertise, Tata Advanced Systems has been selected by the JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts.

--IANS

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