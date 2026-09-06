Noel Gallagher is in awe of his brother Liam Gallagher’s stage presence

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher thinks his brother Liam Gallagher is "delightful" now. The Oasis bandmates had a turbulent relationship that led to a rift between when the band split in 2009.

However, after getting back together for the group's long-awaited reunion tour last year, they are now closer than ever and are more like "mates".

Noel Gallagher spoke about his brother in their new documentary film ‘Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger’, which chronicles their reunion. He said, “We never used to text each other much but now we text each other stupid videos like two mates would. We’re in contact way way way more often than we ever were. It was all forgiven without saying a word. I use this word to describe what he has been like, a word I never thought I would use to describe him, which is delightful”.

While Noel acknowledged his brother could be difficult to work with during rehearsals, he is awestruck by his stage presence.

He further mentioned, “There’s two Liams, the one that turns up at rehearsals and there’s the guy on stage who bounces a tambourine on his head. And makes it look cool. You know if I did that I’d look like an utter ****. But somehow he does it and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I’d forgotten what he means to people. The songs are one thing but it’s what he means to them”.

Liam said, “The music brought us back together. Oasis man. Oasis saves”. Despite the years of animosity between them, the siblings now view one another as "equals".

Noel said, “All the little things that used to annoy us about each other have suddenly all gone away, it’s not a power struggle anymore, we’ve come out now as equals”.

Liam shared, “It feels like a weight has been lifted. We all said st that didn’t matter. I didn’t realise it was coming out of my mouth, half the s***. That’s the way it is”.

--IANS

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