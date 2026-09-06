September 07, 2026 12:48 AM हिंदी

End of regime in Iran is near, it is fighting for existence: Netanyahu

End of regime in Iran is near, it is fighting for existence: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Sep 6 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the end of the regime in Iran is near and it is fighting for its life, noting that there is another mission to complete.

He made these remarks at a Rosh Hashanah Toast during the government meeting.

"We are on the threshold of Rosh Hashanah, and more than ever, the State of Israel comes first. Thanks to the wise and courageous decisions we made together around this table, thanks to the heroism of our fighters, thanks to the resilience of our people — we have achieved tremendous accomplishments. Israel is stronger than ever; our enemies are weaker than ever. Together with the United States, we have achieved tremendous successes in removing an existential threat hanging over our heads. We have pushed away atomic bombs and ballistic missiles, and we have struck the Iranian axis with immense power," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"We are determined to defend ourselves; we are determined to strike our enemies. They are not attacking us. Iran is refraining from doing so, and it knows why. Of course, it could err and make the mistake of attacking us anyway. It will suffer a blow it cannot even imagine," the Israeli Prime Minister highlighted.

He said that Israel is the strongest superpower in the Middle East and warned the enemies, 'Do not try us.'

"I say to our enemies: Do not try us. This (Israeli) people knows how to unite in moments of testing, and right now it is the strongest superpower in the Middle East, and some say even beyond," Netanyahu added.

He noted that the Israel Defense Forces is eliminating terrorists in Lebanon, Gaza, Judea and Samaria around the clock.

"The achievements are immense, but there is still more to complete. I mean, first and foremost, the toppling of the (Iranian) regime. This regime in Iran — its end is near. It is weak, it is fighting for its life, it is faltering. And there is another mission to complete, which we are determined to bring about," Netanyahu highlighted.

"This will permanently change the face of the Middle East and the history of our people. We know that we are determined to do this, and we are determined and know that we are capable of doing this," he stressed.

--IANS

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