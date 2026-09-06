September 07, 2026 12:50 AM हिंदी

When Courteney Cox revealed how she managed to remember her lines on ‘Friends’

When Courteney Cox revealed how she managed to remember her lines on ‘Friends’

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Courteney Cox, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, once shared her tricks for remembering her dialogues on the show.

An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting how she managed to get her dialogues right.

She said, “The writers would sometimes give you new scripts right on the spot or right before and sometimes I also didn't prepare as much as I should have so I would um like put the uh my lines either in the fruit bowl sometimes in the sink. One time in particular I had something large to say. It was like I would call it like a paragraph and I was like 2 inches, and that sounds weird. Anyway yes and Matt LeBlanc didn't tell me obviously it was a prank on me and he took my I didn't know it at all and he took the piece of paper that I had in the fruit bowl and I was like getting an apple and I just I I don't do you say wong it winged it whatever the word is I did, and I think it worked out but that was not okay”.

The show host asked her, “But did he confess?” to which she said, “Yeah on the friends reunion. Not till there. That's when I learned it. That's a long time to keep that secret”.

‘Friends’ is one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history. The show premiered in 1994, and follows 6 close friends, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe, as they navigate relationships, careers, heartbreak and adulthood in New York City

The chemistry among Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became the show's greatest strength. The show continues to attract new generations of viewers through reruns and streaming.

--IANS

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