When Elton John was accused of stealing Alan Carr’s look

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Singing legend Elton John allegedly once stole the look of comedian Alan Carr. The comedian detailed his first meeting with the legendary singer-songwriter.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the host asking the comedian if he got a personal connection with Elton John.

Alan Carr said, “He stole my look. When you're at Watford, yeah, my dad, Graham Carr up the cobblers sold you. Richard Hill. And I did a charity event and you were headlining and I did some stand-up and then you at the end said come on everyone Get up there. We're all dancing around at the Royal Albert Hall while you're singing”.

He shared, “I started my career I didn't even know that Elton John knew I existed. So he's sitting there going Saturday Saturday. How's your dad?”.

Elton then said, “Only because his dad was cute”.

Sir Elton John is one of the most celebrated musicians in modern history, with a career spanning more than five decades. He rose to global fame through his extraordinary songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Known for his powerful piano-driven melodies, flamboyant stage costumes and unmistakable voice, Elton has produced timeless hits such as Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Candle in the Wind. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists ever.

Beyond music, he is a passionate philanthropist through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, supporting HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and advocacy. His farewell tour Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour marked the end of his touring career, cementing a remarkable legacy as a cultural icon whose influence continues to inspire generations of artists and fans.

--IANS

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