August 03, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

When Elton John was accused of stealing Alan Carr’s look

When Elton John was accused of stealing Alan Carr’s look

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Singing legend Elton John allegedly once stole the look of comedian Alan Carr. The comedian detailed his first meeting with the legendary singer-songwriter.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the host asking the comedian if he got a personal connection with Elton John.

Alan Carr said, “He stole my look. When you're at Watford, yeah, my dad, Graham Carr up the cobblers sold you. Richard Hill. And I did a charity event and you were headlining and I did some stand-up and then you at the end said come on everyone Get up there. We're all dancing around at the Royal Albert Hall while you're singing”.

He shared, “I started my career I didn't even know that Elton John knew I existed. So he's sitting there going Saturday Saturday. How's your dad?”.

Elton then said, “Only because his dad was cute”.

Sir Elton John is one of the most celebrated musicians in modern history, with a career spanning more than five decades. He rose to global fame through his extraordinary songwriting partnership with lyricist Bernie Taupin. Known for his powerful piano-driven melodies, flamboyant stage costumes and unmistakable voice, Elton has produced timeless hits such as Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Candle in the Wind. He has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists ever.

Beyond music, he is a passionate philanthropist through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, supporting HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and advocacy. His farewell tour Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour marked the end of his touring career, cementing a remarkable legacy as a cultural icon whose influence continues to inspire generations of artists and fans.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Filmmaker Sanjay Sharma questions CBFC amidst 'Sahiya' certification delay

Filmmaker Sanjay Sharma questions CBFC amidst 'Sahiya' certification delay

India sees post-Covid dip in highway fatalities as safety measures pay off

India sees post-Covid dip in highway fatalities as safety measures pay off

National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) commences five-day ISSF Shotgun Referee Course in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: NRAI

NRAI commences five-day ISSF shotgun referee course in New Delhi

When Elton John was accused of stealing Alan Carr’s look

When Elton John was accused of stealing Alan Carr’s look

EAM Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan FM, appreciates steady growth in ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan FM, appreciates steady growth in ties

‘A priceless treasure’: Madurai shopkeeper cherishes personal letter from PM Modi  

‘A priceless treasure’: Madurai shopkeeper cherishes personal letter from PM Modi  

Hockey teams from Karnataka, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh win on Day 7 of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jr Men National Hockey: Karnataka, Jharkhand, MP win on Day 7

Pooja Hegde wishes for Ryan Gosling to appear as she plays the theme song of ‘La La Land’

Pooja Hegde wishes for Ryan Gosling to appear as she plays the theme song of ‘La La Land’

Tanvi Sharma, Kidambi Srikanth to spearhead India's challenge at Korea Masters 2026 in Asan, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BAI

Badminton: Tanvi, Srikanth to spearhead India's challenge at Korea Masters 2026

Nitish Sharma calls playing Shatrughan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 'a divine blessing'

Nitish Sharma calls playing Shatrughan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 'a divine blessing'