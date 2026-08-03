Filmmaker Sanjay Sharma questions CBFC amidst 'Sahiya' certification delay

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Sanjay Sharma, the producer and director of the film “Sahiya” has questioned the functioning of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amidst the delay in the film's censor process.

Sanjay pointed out that they made the application for the movie under the priority category, and hence the movie was supposed to be screened within the specified timeframe. Despite this, the screening took place almost one and a half months later.

He added that as the project was screened, it was pointed out by the board that since the film has a Naxalism backdrop, it would be sent to the review committee.

Refuting any such allegations, the filmmaker asserted that “Sahiya” is not a film based on Naxalism, but rather a family and human love story set against a forest backdrop. He further stressed that the movie does not promote or support any violent ideology.

Sanjay also alleged that although it has been more than ten days since the screening of the drama, they have not received any formal information about the film being sent to the review committee. The CBFC has also not shared any final decision with them.

The director stated that in case the board has any objections, they should make their decisions as per the rules, but should also make sure that the process is completed within a certain time frame.

Sanjay also mentioned that such unnecessary delays by the board not only leads to financial loss to producers and directors but also affect the pre-approved release schedules of the films.

Sanjay has now urged the Central Film Certification Board to make a decision about 'Sahiya” soon, so that they are able to release the movie without any unnecessary delay.

The shooting of the film 'Sahiya' took place in the Netarhat area of Jharkhand. The film stars Neeraj Kabi, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Rinku Rajguru as leads with Sona Mohapatra, Javed Ali, Richa Sharma, Krishna Beura, and Swanand Kirkire lending their voices to the tracks written by Sameer Anjaan and Swanand Kirkire.

--IANS

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